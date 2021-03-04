InnoVacient Announces Agreement to Commercialize Disruptive Enterprise Workflow Automation Platform

Zuilder, LLC selects InnoVacient to commercialize their highly disruptive no-code, low code enterprise workflow automation platform

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnoVacient is excited to announce a special agreement with Zuilder LLC, to introduce their workflow optimization platform to the commercial United States market. Zuilder offers a unique no-code, low-code process and workflow automation suite, complete with easily customizable workflow automation tools and reusable modules that streamline complex processes, integrate with legacy systems and optimize the most challenging business operations.

Today, the Zuilder platform is used by state and federal government contractors supporting over 30 million Medicare beneficiaries. In what can be considered one of the most complex, constantly changing and highly regulated operational environments, Zuilder efficiently manages over 4,000 new cases weekly while automating the flow and processing of more than 6.7 terabytes of individual contracts, customized forms and sensitive healthcare data – securely, effectively and with fully integrated governance and oversight.

“We are thrilled to work with Joe Mancuso and the entire Zuilder team,“ said Dylan Kennedy, Sr. Partner at InnoVacient. “Their Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is positioned to disrupt the competitive landscape through a proven and highly scalable solution that simply cannot be matched. What this workflow optimization technology has done for the U.S. government contracting operations is simply incredible. If it can effectively automate those complex environments, just imagine the cost and time savings it can bring to enterprises of all sizes across their daily operations.”

Through its Strategic Commercialization Service offerings, InnoVacient will assist Zuilder in commercializing their platform, growing brand awareness, establishing strategic channel partnerships with resellers and driving their direct sales and go-to-market efforts. The Zuilder platform, launched in 2012, has been refined and expanded with flexible and customizable modules that include: Case Management, Service Management, Employee Management, Contractor Management, Asset Management, Time and Attendance Scheduling and Contract Management that includes the just recently released E-Signature module.

The Zuilder platform is available through a traditional license model or a monthly subscription model and makes it easy for anyone in your organization to create, assemble and customize workflows with a simple drag-and-drop interface. Additionally, you can easily connect new processes and data forms with existing ERP, HRIS, CRM and supply chain systems, providing a highly efficient approach to modernizing legacy business operations.

“We are excited to have entered into this agreement with InnoVacient,” said Joe Mancuso, CEO of Zuilder, LLC. “Their deep experience in commercialization, disruptive technologies and unlocking new markets perfectly aligns with our long-term objectives to grow Zuilder into the leader in no-code, low-code workflow optimization.”

InnoVacient is an experienced advisory firm and recognized leader in Strategic Transformation services and solutions, helping clients envision, prepare for, and capture future opportunity using our acclaimed DIRECTED TRANSFORMATION FRAMEWORK™.