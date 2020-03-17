Kenneth Ferderer, Founder of InnoVacient, invited to join Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust

Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust is an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in the Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Ferderer, Founder and Managing Partner of InnoVacient, has been invited to join Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the Silicon Valley.

Ken was chosen for membership by the Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his vast experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Ken and his advisory firm InnoVacient specialize in STRATEGIC and DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION - providing clarity, vision and direction for clients planning or undergoing strategic business and operational transformation initiatives.

“The Silicon Valley’s thriving business community is powered by leaders like Ken,” said Mary Huss, president and publisher of the Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”

As an invited member, Ken will contribute articles to the Silicon Valley Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Ken will also benefit from an Executive Profile on the Silicon Valley Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community’s concierge team.

"I am excited to join such an influential community of leaders. This forum will allow myself and InnoVacient to better understand the strategic needs of businesses and corporations across an extensive network of industries and markets. As the Managing Partner at InnoVacient, I am eager to bring our expertise in Strategic Planning and technology-driven Business Transformation to this group" says Ken Ferderer, Managing Partner at InnoVacient.

The Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Ken to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Silicon Valley business community and beyond.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust

Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.

About InnoVacient

InnoVacient is an experienced advisory firm and recognized leader in Strategic Transformation services and solutions, helping clients envision, prepare for, and capture future opportunity using our acclaimed DIRECTED TRANSFORMATION FRAMEWORK™. The InnoVacient team has successfully collaborated with governments, states, non-profits, global Fortune-500 companies and startup clients around the world and across all industries. Visit www.innovacient.com or email info@innovacient.com for more information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.