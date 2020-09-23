InnoVacient announces exclusive partnership with Foodhub, one of the fastest growing online food ordering platforms.

Strategic Transformation Advisors

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnoVacient is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with Foodhub Ltd., to introduce their commercial operations to the United States. Foodhub is disrupting the online food ordering market with a commission-free solution for restaurant online and takeout business.

The Foodhub online ordering platform is available for a flat weekly subscription fee of $25, which is significantly less than the commission models of competing services, saving the average restaurant thousands of dollars per month. A client’s weekly subscription fee also includes listing their restaurant on Foodhub’s full-featured marketing portal, a custom online ordering website designed for each client, a secure payment processing gateway and multiple EPOS options.

Through our Strategic Commercialization Services, InnoVacient will assist Foodhub in establishing operations here in the United States and building strategic partnerships for their online ordering platform. InnoVacient will also advise Foodhub on targeted Go-to-Market (GTM) and acquisition strategies that will increase the Foodhub brand awareness and operational presence. Efforts will focus first in the San Francisco and Los Angeles markets before expanding to the East Coast and other major markets across the US.

“We are thrilled to work with Ardian Mula and the entire Foodhub team. Their Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and unique business model is disrupting the competitive landscape. More importantly, Foodhub is committed to helping restaurants grow their online and takeout business without the punitive commissions being charged by competitive online services. These companies are taking advantage of neighborhood restaurants, significantly impacting their margins while doing nothing to help them market or grow their offerings. Foodhub is exactly what local restaurants are seeking in terms of a solution for online growth, increased revenue and bottom-line performance.”, says Ken Ferderer, Managing Partner of InnoVacient.

The Foodhub platform, launched in the United Kingdom in 2018, is disrupting the online food ordering industry through advanced technology and a business model focused on driving more customers and more revenue to their subscribed clients. Already one of the fastest growing online food ordering services in the world, the Foodhub app is in the top 5 on both IOS and Android and their platform is processing close to 3 million orders every month for over 20,000 clients across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Mexico.

“We are excited to have entered into this partnership with InnoVacient. Their deep experience in global innovation, commercialization and market expansion aligns with our long-term objectives to grow Foodhub into the global leader in online food ordering.”, says Ardian Mula, CEO of Foodhub.

About InnoVacient:

InnoVacient is an experienced advisory firm and recognized leader in Strategic Transformation services and solutions, helping clients envision, prepare for, and capture future opportunity using our acclaimed DIRECTED TRANSFORMATION FRAMEWORK™. The InnoVacient team has successfully collaborated with governments, states, non-profits, global Fortune-500 companies and startup clients around the world and across all industries. Visit www.innovacient.com or email info@innovacient.com for more information.