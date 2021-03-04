Emmy’s is ready to fight hunger
See how local entrepreneur Chef Tim and Emmy's Handcrafted Meals is pitching in to fight hunger in South Florida!
As a meal delivery service business, we end our customer's hunger all the time. Now we're committing to ending hunger in our community.”WESTLAKE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So excited to announce Emmy's Handcrafted Meals newest partner - The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach!
— Chef Tim Dobosz
We accidentally over-ordered from our distributor this week and decided to donate these and all our future leftovers to this great organization helping food-insecure families in the area. According to Feeding South Florida, our local food bank: 184,110 people are currently without reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.
The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach helps:
-Feed homeless and families in Palm Beach County
-Delivers meals via their Meals on Wheels program
-Provides groceries, diapers and baby needs to moms and families in our community.
You can help them by donating:
-Non-perishable foods
-Baby items and diapers
-Donations by cash or check
-Your time through volunteering.
Check them out at www.thesoupkitchen.org
