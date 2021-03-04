Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Emmy’s is ready to fight hunger

Emmy's at the Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach

Chef Tim and Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach Team Members

The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach

See how local entrepreneur Chef Tim and Emmy's Handcrafted Meals is pitching in to fight hunger in South Florida!

As a meal delivery service business, we end our customer's hunger all the time. Now we're committing to ending hunger in our community.”
— Chef Tim Dobosz
WESTLAKE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So excited to announce Emmy's Handcrafted Meals newest partner - The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach!

We accidentally over-ordered from our distributor this week and decided to donate these and all our future leftovers to this great organization helping food-insecure families in the area. According to Feeding South Florida, our local food bank: 184,110 people are currently without reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach helps:
-Feed homeless and families in Palm Beach County
-Delivers meals via their Meals on Wheels program
-Provides groceries, diapers and baby needs to moms and families in our community.

You can help them by donating:
-Non-perishable foods
-Baby items and diapers
-Donations by cash or check
-Your time through volunteering.

Check them out at www.thesoupkitchen.org

Now we're committing to ending hunger in our community.

