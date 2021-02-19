Emmy's Handcrafted Meals Will Help Get 2021 Off to a Healthy Start
Looking for a healthier take-out alternative to fast food Emmy’s Handcrafted Meals has got you covered.
Chef Tim and Emmy's Handcrafted is a must for busy families and individuals looking for delivered meals.”WESTLAKE, FL, USA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening business doors amid a world-wide pandemic was not what the founder of Emmy’s Handcrafted Meals, Tim Dobosz, envisioned. The chef, foodie, and restaurant manager, who grew up in Florida, was set out on a mission to inspire, motivate families and individuals and to create value in life for his customers and team members, starting with what you eat.
Whether you are looking for a healthier take-out alternative to fast food or interested in skipping long grocery store lines and spending hours preparing meals for the entire week, Emmy’s Handcrafted Meals has got you covered.
Emmy’s Handcrafted Meals’ are made using the freshest ingredients without all the sketchy artificial ones. The menu, which is available for viewing online, offers a wide-range of healthy, customizable, macronutrient- friendly food, suitable for specific lifestyles which include busy families, individuals, and couples, as well as options for those with plant-based preferences.
What sets Emmy’s Handcrafted Meals apart from other meal prep companies is their location and their commitment to making healthy food not only flavorful & enjoyable, but also accessible. Their meals are conveniently available on a weekly basis to residents and businesses in the Westlake, Loxahatchee Groves, Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Lake Worth communities. Starting at just $14.99 per portion, you can customize your Emmy’s Sheet Pan Meal with savory proteins, fresh vegetables and hearty bases.
There are different balanced meal options to choose from with new meals added frequently. Emmy’s Handcrafted Meals also offers a la carte to complement additional choices for its dinner pre-made meals, for those who may want some additional sauces, or protein. All ingredients and heating instructions are available at emmyshandcrafted.com
Emmy’s Handcrafted Meals remains committed to serving their community in a multitude of ways starting with offering all-inclusive pricing on local delivery orders and a presence at local community and non-profit events.
They are also committed to giving back to their community by donating a portion of their proceeds to Feeding South Florida. So, every purchase you make will also help in making the difference in eliminating food-insecurity for fellow South Floridians.
Emmy’s Handcrafted Meals and online order system can be found at emmyshandcrafted.com and you can contact them at 561-285-7634 or info@emmyshandcrafted.com
