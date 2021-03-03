No time to cook dinner? Would you change your mind if you could put a meal on the table in ten minutes?
Enjoy locally made and delivered filet mignon, sesame chicken, enchilada rojas or steakhouse chili without having to cook it yourself.
This was not only delicious but by far the largest portions and most convenient. Everything was cooked perfectly. So nice to come home, not cook, and still have a home cooked meal.”WESTLAKE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between busy jobs and kids schoolwork, many Palm Beach County families have little or no time for cooking meals, and instead eating junk food or the same old takeout — tacos, chicken nuggets, burgers, pizza. Home-cooked dinners, that used to be a priority, are becoming fewer and fewer at family dinner time.
In steps Emmy's Handcrafted Meals - Palm Beach County's new locally-sourced and locally-prepared food delivery company.
This one, though, is a bit different. Emmy's Handcrafted Meals offers a fully-prepared gourmet dinner kit ready to heat and serve - delivered to your doorstep each week. It launched in Palm Beach County in February.
The Westlake, FL company cooks and assembles locally-sourced goods that allow busy families to enjoy full-on dinners in about 10 minutes. The meals start at an affordable cost of $14.99 per person.
Emmy's Handcrafted Meals uses an online ordering service that accepts your meal order by Saturday night and then delivers your dinners, in refrigerated bags, from its Delray Beach headquarters each Wednesday. There's no subscription required, like many other plans, so customers don't need to use Emmy's Handcrafted Meals each week if their schedule and needs change.
Emmy’s remains committed to serving their community in a multitude of ways starting with offering all-inclusive pricing on local delivery orders and a presence at local community and non-profit events.
They are also committed to giving back to their community by donating a portion of their proceeds to Feeding South Florida. So, every purchase you make will also help in making the difference in eliminating food-insecurity for fellow South Floridians.
Emmy’s Handcrafted Meals and online order system can be found at emmyshandcrafted.com and you can contact them at 561-285-7634 or info@emmyshandcrafted.com
