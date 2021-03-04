Tampa Bay Chapter of Nonprofit Celebrates 1st Anniversary and Successful Mission Trip

Rahab's Daughters Tampa Bay Chapter Director

UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rahab’s Daughters, an anti-human trafficking organization, has had a successful first year in their Tampa Bay Chapter. To commemorate this success and celebrate the Tampa Bay Chapter's 1st Anniversary, the organization is hosting an event on March 6th, 2021, in Clearwater, FL! During this celebration, Rahab's Daughters will also give an update of their final numbers from their Big Game 2021 Mission Trip, where they served survivors of trafficking and offered them various resources (either directly or through their partner organizations), including shelter, food, transportation, and clothing. They also spread hope by handing out hygiene kits, roses, and cookies to those on the streets and in various brothels during the trip. Survivors looking for assistance could reach out directly to the team during their mission trip by calling their hotline number to the 24/7 call centers.

Rahab’s Daughters would like to invite the Tampa Bay volunteers and community to join them in this event at Panera Bread (2285 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater, FL) from 3-5 pm EST for an afternoon of grateful celebration. The founders of Rahab’s Daughters, Sam Wijeyakumar and Denardo Ramos, will host the event and share the organization’s vision for 2022 and beyond. Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid a fond farewell to Laurie Wisotsky and Gila Fox, the Tampa Bay Chapter’s former Directors, and meet the new Director, Melissa Vorbeck.

Registration for the event is free, and you can sign up through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tampa-bay-superbowl-results-and-1st-anniversary-party-tickets-143573459081?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

The Rahab’s Daughters team looks forward to celebrating with you!