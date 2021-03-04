Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Release Rutland Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

CASE#: 21B400791

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 03, 2021 / 1900 hours

LOCATION: US Route 4. Mendon, VT

VIOLATION:1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault/ Violation of Condition of Release.

 

ACCUSED: Nickolas Majek

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 03, 2021, at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers were investigating a ring of car thefts at the Killington Pico Motor Inn when Troopers heard a loud argument coming from one of the rooms.  Troopers made contact with occupants of the room and investigation revealed that Nickolas Majek (25) had assaulted a family/household member striking her with an object.  Majek was subsequently arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland.  Majek was processed and  held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: March 03, 2021 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

