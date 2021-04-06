Studies Suggest Semen cuscutae Shows Anti-Obesity Properties and May Provide Support for Women’s Reproductive Health
Studies suggest Semen cuscutae extract supports sexual and reproductive health, brain health, and central nervous system health
Semen cuscutae is the seed of a vine used in traditional Chinese medicine to invigorate the kidneys, nourish the liver, and improve eyesight
Studies show Semen cuscutae extract may provide support for women’s reproductive health and hepatic lipid disorders and vascular dysfunction in obese people.
Semen cuscutae is a parasitic herb belonging, and many of its biological functions have been studied in great depth, including regulation of the endocrine system, reproductive system, and immune system, as well as antioxidant and anti-tumor functions. Some findings have shown protective effects of Semen cuscutae on liver injury. However, the effects of Semen cuscutae on obesity and related hepatic metabolic abnormalities had not previously been investigated.
Studies also show that Semen cuscutae extract may improve and invigorate the functions of the female reproductive system and endocrine function. While it is not a direct stimulant to either the pituitary or the ovaries, it may improve the function and numbers of gonadotropin/luteinizing hormone (HcG/LH) receptors and enhance the reactivity of the pituitary to gonadotropin-releasing hormone. LH is made by the pituitary gland, a small gland located underneath the brain. LH plays an important role in sexual and reproductive health and functioning. In women, LH helps control the menstrual cycle and triggers the release of an egg from the ovary. LH levels rise quickly just before ovulation.
Semen cuscutae has also been shown to decrease the contents of beta-EP in hypothalamuses under stress. Each of these actions improves the functioning of hypothalamus-pituitary-ovary axis. Semen cuscutae may also improve vaginal wall (epithelial cell) health and strength.
“Semen cuscutae is the seed of a vine used in traditional Chinese medicine to invigorate the kidneys, nourish the liver, and improve eyesight,” says Van der Linden. “It has multiple biological functions such as antioxidant function and immune regulation. We selected it as one of the handful of global extracts we sell because studies suggest it supports sexual and reproductive health, brain health, and central nervous system health.”
Semen cuscutae properties found statistically significant include adaptogenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antioxidant, anti-senescence, cardio-protective, neuroprotective, immunomodulatory, neurotrophic, nootropic, and osteogenic. Its neuroprotective benefits include helping to protect nerve cells against damage, degeneration, or impairment of function.
Semen cuscutae’s many health benefits suggest that it provides support for issues with sexual and reproductive health, the endocrine system, the immune system, kidney health, vision and eye health, and liver and spleen health. There is good reason to believe that a lifestyle-related approach to health will benefit from support with Semen cuscutae as a health supplement. Linden Botanicals’ Semen cuscutae FAQ provides more information about its potential health benefits.
