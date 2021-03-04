Introducing Marked Since Day 1, a Multimedia Artist
Listen to Marked Since Day 1’s Take on Dark Romances With His Latest ReleasesCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marked Since Day 1 spent most of his young life shifting from one living facility to another, ultimately finding a home in the world of music. He has captivated listeners by his unique birthmark and dark portrayal of love and life in his music.
His experience as a visual artist and concept model has allowed Marked Since Day 1 to maintain a creative ethic with every song. In just one year, the artist has been able to roll out five albums. His songs, like “Escape”, have a foundation in dark romances and inner turmoils. A sixth project will be released by April end, containing several singles out of which the first single, “The Rejected” is coming out on April 1, 2021.
Marked Since Day 1’s lyricism makes room for conversation about topics like the lack of stability in life that many individuals struggle with. Despite the dark themes, the raw emotions displayed in his music will deeply resonate with the listeners. By experimenting with music that is conceptually unsettling yet profound, the artist hopes to become the symbol of uniqueness and self-appreciation.
Check out Marked Since Day 1 and his music, available for streaming and purchase. Listeners can also follow the artist on major music and social media platforms to stay up-to-date on the latest releases. To contact him for reviews, interviews, and collaborations, use the information given below.
###
About
David Gabriel, also known as “Marked Since Day 1” or “The Marked 1”, is a multimedia artist hailing from Chicago. He is most recognized for his career as an independent model. His alias was created in light of his wine stain facial birthmark and has manifested itself into a symbol for the appreciation of uniqueness. Marked Since Day 1 has attracted a lot of attention for his unique musical style alternating from modern, slick bar antics to classic-oriented ballads and outlaw melodies.
Links
Youtube Video URL https://youtu.be/EnVPwyc35HU
Youtube URL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Tr-yfzIov4ym_ZegU745g
Other Website URLs
https://www.facebook.com/marked_since_day1-101103324567765
https://www.instagram.com/marked_since_day1/?hl=en
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2XbsaZU6qsHIBnc5M6BPMl
David Gabriel
Marked Since Day 1
+1 800-983-1362
marked.since.day.1@gmail.com
Marked 1 - ESCAPE [Official Music Video]