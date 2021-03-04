BCI Skills Center Announces Upcoming Job Training Courses
Nonprofit’s vocational training facility is a pathway to competitive work for adults with disabilitiesST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BCI Skills Center—a vocational training facility for adults with disabilities that partners with local businesses to create custom programs—is currently accepting students for its next hospitality/housekeeping and manufacturing courses in St. Peters, Mo. Full tuition funding is available.
The first course, in partnership with Midas Hospitality, is open to seven students and begins March 29. Students will learn how to clean guest bedrooms and bathrooms, manage linens and cleaning carts, make beds, replenish amenities, and more. Upon graduation, students move directly into room attendant positions at various Midas properties in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties where their starting salary is $10.50-11.52 per hour. Midas is a hotel development, management and investment firm that operates 11 area hotels including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG brands.
The second course, in partnership with True Manufacturing, is open to five students and begins on April 5. Students will learn how to perform final preparation tasks, unit and cabinet assembly and subassembly of commercial refrigeration units. Upon graduation, students move directly into production team member positions at True Manufacturing where their starting salary is $15 per hour. True Manufacturing, which is located in O’Fallon, Mo., is a leader in the commercial refrigeration industry.
In addition to the hard skills needed to succeed in their future careers, students will also master various in-demand soft skills such as effective communication with supervisors and peers, time management, good work habits, and problem solving.
Missouri’s Vocational Rehabilitation program, which helps people with disabilities find meaningful careers, recently designated the BCI Skills Center as its first Employment Skills Training site in St. Charles County. The Skills Center also earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International, which assures commitment to program and service quality with a focus on the satisfaction of those served.
Registration is required for all Skills Center courses. Applications are available at https://skillscenterstl.com/apply-now. For more information, call (636) 875-5251 or visit http://www.skillscenterstl.com.
Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s employment continuum model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 250 adults with disabilities under its Organizational Program and serves dozens more with employment services, vocational training, and follow-along services under its Competitive Program and Skills Center. For more information, call (636) 875-5251 or visit http://www.skillscenterstl.com.
The BCI Skills Center receives funding from the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board of St. Charles County (DDRB). The DDRB is a public taxing entity, commonly known as a "Senate Bill 40 Board”, which enters into funding contracts with agencies that serve individuals with developmental disabilities in St. Charles County.
