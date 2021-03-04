Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Largest UK IT leads database unveiled as Rhetorik doubles NetFinder coverage of UK SMBs

Leading B2B enterprise technology intelligence platform doubles it coverage of the UK small and medium business sector.

The UK is the largest IT market in Europe for a range of enterprise software and cloud services. This GDPR-compliant SMB expansion enables marketers to reach deeper into that market than ever before.”
— Meredith Amdur, CEO of Rhetorik
WOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • NetFinder+, the online company, technology, and contact intelligence platform from Rhetorik, is now the UK's leading source of leads for B2B technology marketers.
• Essential resource for software and service vendors to identify and target the best accounts with the right technology profiles and validated and compliant buyer contact details.

The SMB expansion pack effectively doubles the number of UK companies in NetFinder+, Rhetorik’s industry-leading database of organisations, the technologies they use and the people responsible for those technology decisions.

Meredith Amdur, CEO of Rhetorik commented that "we have invested heavily in our international coverage, now offering sales and marketing intelligence across 30+ countries, but the UK remains the largest and fastest growing IT market in Europe for a range of enterprise software and cloud services. This fully GDPR-compliant SMB expansion enables marketers to reach deeper into that market than ever before."

Rhetorik’s NetFinder+ reports on as many as 164 data fields per company site, including:
• Contact intelligence – including Name, Title, Email and Phone Number (compliant with all relevant data privacy and data protection regulations)
• Company intelligence – includes Business Name and Location, Revenues, Numbers of employees and Line of business
• Technology intelligence – account technology profiles on installed IT assets such as telecoms equipment, networking devices, and server and desktop hardware; software products from traditional enterprise applications and operating systems to new cloud platforms and vertical industry applications; services and consumables suppliers.

About Rhetorik
Rhetorik is the leading provider of EMEA B2B sales and marketing demand generation through its NetFinder service, used by technology vendors and service providers to improve campaign execution as well as planning.

Based in the UK and Canada, Rhetorik's multinational data hygiene and enrichment services offer the highest possible standards by combining big data, automated information handling, human curation, and meticulous quality control. Rhetorik serves customers globally with UK, Europe, U.S., and Asia-Pacific coverage.

Kevin Savage
Rhetorik
+44 118 989 5850
ksavage@rhetorik.com
