ALTA DATA TECHNOLOGIES DEVELOPES INTERFACE FOR LOCKHEED F-16 SYSTEMS
New XMC Interface Card Provides 16PP194 F-16 WMUX Connectivity
Alta's combined 1553 + WMUX solutions provide ideal support for F-16 avionics network testing”RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rio Rancho, NM (March 3, 2021) - Alta Data Technologies (Alta) announces the release of the XMC-WMUX interface card, a key system integration product for Lockheed’s F-16 systems. Alta’s MIL-STD-1553 (1553 or 1553b) and WMUX XMC products are based on an industry-standard VITA footprint that can be integrated into almost any PCI Express computer system (desktops/rackmounts, VPX, PXI/PXIe, Compact PCI, etc.). The XMC-WMUX incorporates an AltaCore FPGA 16PP194 protocol engine to support single or dual redundant WMUX network busses (“wings”).
— Harry Wild, VP of Sales
“The XMC-WMUX represents the latest avionics support for the world’s most popular fighter with over 20 country customers and 3000 airplanes. Alta’s PMC-WMUX and MIL-STD-1553 cards have been utilized on almost every F-16 test system, and XMC technology allows customers to further support these programs with modern computer platforms. Our combined 1553 + WMUX solutions provide ideal support for network testing.” states Harry Wild, Vice President of Sales for Alta.
Jake Haddock, Alta CTO, adds “When we were asked to support 16PP194 WMUX from our customers, this represented a logical step for Alta product portfolio. Combined with our MIL-STD-1553 support, and new real-time Ethernet (ENET-1553), in-line (NLINE-1553), and ARINC converter products, the WMUX product line allows Alta to provide a complete product offering to a key customer base. Our advanced FPGA protocol engine and software architecture allowed Alta to implement and deliver this new product in record time with more advanced features than legacy products.”
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing (over $150M+ in sales in 14 years!), a private company that provides industry-leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts for the PCI, PCI Express, Ethernet, USB, and Thunderbolt™ configurations, all with IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes, and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software’ Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com
Harry Wild
Alta
+1 505-994-3111
email us here
AltaView Analyzer for 1553 and WMUX