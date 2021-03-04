NYPPEX: 2020 Best & Worst Buyout Funds in Asia and Rest of World
NYPPEX believes that 2020 served as an excellent stress test year for evaluating the relative performance of buyout fund strategies in Asia & Rest of World.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYPPEX believes that 2020 served as an excellent stress test year for evaluating the relative performance of buyout fund strategies in Asia/Rest of World, Europe, and North America.
FIMI Opportunity Fund VI headquartered in Israel was ranked as the number 1 Asia/ROW buyout fund in 2020 by NYPPEX. Return performance was based on net investment multiple since a fund’s inception. Eligible funds had at least $500 million in capital commitments and 2015-2020 vintages.
FIMI’s buyout strategy is to focus on companies with significant growth potential and tangible growth engines, in which FIMI believes it can create value. FIMI’s investments are spread over a variety of sectors including automotive, electronic components, metal products, software, electronics and aviation, plastic, building materials, energy and logistics. FIMI diversifies its portfolio geographically by investing in companies that have a significant global footprint. http://www.fimi.co.il/
Regions for the top 10 Asia/ROW buyout funds in 2020 were comprised of Hong Kong (3), China (2), South Korea (2), Australia (2) and Israel
.
Institutional and other qualified purchaser investors are welcome to request a confidential copy of the NYPPEX: 2020 Best & Worst Buyout Funds Worldwide report at data@nyppex.com.
About NYPPEX Private Markets™
NYPPEX is one of the world’s leading secondary market liquidity providers for interests in private equity funds, securities and warrants in private companies and their respective derivative instruments.
NYPPEX provides private equity liquidity through the NYPPEX QMS Platform™ and its specialized professionals, with a qualified investor network in over 26 countries.
The NYPPEX Portfolio Pricing service estimates bid indications on over 9,500 private equity funds and private companies headquartered in over 110 countries and 22 currencies. Our bid indications may be taken into consideration by investors to more cost effectively create GAAP and IFRS compliant audited financial statements as per FASB 157 and ASC 820.
The NYPPEX Qualified Matching Service (QMS) received a rare private letter ruling from the U.S. IRS in 2004 formally recognizing its ability to provide a QMS safe-harbor exemption for private partnerships to permit a higher volume of secondary interest transfers annually. NYPPEX is regulated in the U.S. by the SEC and FINRA. Member SIPC. www.nyppex.com
Copyright © 2021 NYPPEX Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.
Risk Disclosure
This document is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security which may only be done through an issuer’s private offering documents and in jurisdictions where permissible. Nothing contained in this document constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security. The views expressed in this document should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this document, NYPPEX has not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient. It private equity information is not suitable for the public and may not be suitable for all qualified investors. Any views expressed on this document were prepared based upon estimates available at the time such views were written, which may change without notice. You can learn more about NYPPEX and its employees at www.brokercheck.finra.org. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including updates, changes in market or economic conditions.
Mark L. Goldman
email us here
Goldman McCormick PR