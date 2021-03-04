Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
You Set the Price on 2 Industrial Buildings in NW Houston

Formerly Hardy Machine & Design

Real Estate Auction

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's not often you have the opportunity to buy at your price! With the retirement of this owner; comes your time to be in the right spot.

This 1.91+/- acre tract has two buildings. You can purchase one or both in our Online Real Estate Auction ending April 8th, 2021. Both buildings are craned served with heavy electrical (previously a machine shop).

Parcel 1: 13,500+/- sf Building
Parcel 2: 12,100+/- sf Building

Located in the highly accessible 290 Northwest Industrial | Commercial corridor this is the spot you've been looking for. Visit AuctionSection.com today for all the details on this auction opportunity!

5737 Windfern Rd. Houston, TX 77041


Mark Thomas
Auction Section
+1 713-594-1576
MThomas@AuctionSection.com
