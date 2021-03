You Set the Price on 2 Industrial Buildings in NW Houston

Industrial Buildings at Auction Formerly Hardy Machine & Design Auction Section Logo

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's not often you have the opportunity to buy at your price! With the retirement of this owner; comes your time to be in the right spot.This 1.91+/- acre tract has two buildings. You can purchase one or both in our Online Real Estate Auction ending April 8th, 2021. Both buildings are craned served with heavy electrical (previously a machine shop).Parcel 1: 13,500+/- sf BuildingParcel 2: 12,100+/- sf BuildingLocated in the highly accessible 290 Northwest Industrial | Commercial corridor this is the spot you've been looking for. Visit AuctionSection.com today for all the details on this auction opportunity!5737 Windfern Rd. Houston, TX 77041