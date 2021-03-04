You Set the Price on 2 Industrial Buildings in NW Houston
Real Estate AuctionHOUSTON, TX, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's not often you have the opportunity to buy at your price! With the retirement of this owner; comes your time to be in the right spot.
This 1.91+/- acre tract has two buildings. You can purchase one or both in our Online Real Estate Auction ending April 8th, 2021. Both buildings are craned served with heavy electrical (previously a machine shop).
Parcel 1: 13,500+/- sf Building
Parcel 2: 12,100+/- sf Building
Located in the highly accessible 290 Northwest Industrial | Commercial corridor this is the spot you've been looking for. Visit AuctionSection.com today for all the details on this auction opportunity!
5737 Windfern Rd. Houston, TX 77041
Mark Thomas
Auction Section
+1 713-594-1576
MThomas@AuctionSection.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn