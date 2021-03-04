Roaring '21: The Trends Journal Forecasts An Economic Boom & Youth Revolution

According to the May 5th, 2021 edition of the Trends Journal, there will soon be a social explosion spurred on by the young.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the May 5th, 2021 edition of the Trends Journal (the only news magazine where you can read History Before It Happens), there will soon be a social explosion spurred on by the young, who view COVID as an “old person’s disease.”"They're not dying from it... and none of their friends are. Yet, they’ve paid a heavy lockdown price, and our trends research shows it’s Party Time." said Gerald Celente, publisher of the Trends Journal. "It's all part of the “Youth Revolution,” one of our “Top Trends of 2021.” The protests in Myanmar and Thailand, as they were in Hong Kong, are being led by Generation Z and younger millennial compatriots seeking a future that is far better than the present. This trend is global."Below are four other stories that can be found in this week’s Trends Journal.Household Income Rises In JanuaryU.S. household income climbed 10 percent in January from December, the U.S. Commerce Department reported, due in part to federal $600 stimulus checks the federal government sent that month to every adult and $300 in new weekly federal unemployment benefits.The month-to-month gain was the largest since last April when the government sent everyone $1,200 and added $600 to weekly jobless payments.TREND FORECAST: As we had forecast and this week’s Trends Journal cover illustrates, it will be the “Roaring 2021s” as people break loose and try their best to make up for the shelter-in-place lockdowns of the last year that sapped the joy out of lives. And with more stimulus checks coming and more to come in the future should the rebound falter, spending will continue to increase.As we have forecast, however, when Wall Street crashes, so, too, will Main Street... sinking it, and much of the world, into the “Greatest Depression.”Global Trade Reaches Pre-Covid War LevelsGlobal trade shrank 5.3 percent last year but had returned to 2019 levels by November, according to CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis.TRENDPOST: Government bailouts and rescue programs ensured there would be money to spend. That spending, however, was geographically lopsided and concentrated market share in many industries in Asia, where economies reopened sooner than elsewhere in the world.China claimed 10 percent of the gain in export trade in 2020, U.N. figures show, while Taiwan and Vietnam gained even larger shares. As we have forecast, those gains will continue to accelerate. No Jab, No FreedomFollowing the lead of Israel's Green Passport vaccination program, other major countries are following suit.The U.K.'s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is advocating what will be called "immunity certificates" for anyone wishing to travel or enter public venues such as pubs.TRENDPOST: If it "isn't clear whether vaccines stop people from being infected or spreading the disease," then why mandate all must be vaccinated to achieve so-called "herd immunity," i.e., vaccinating the "herd?"Furthermore, if the vaccine is being sold (as we reported, hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent on propaganda campaigns to get people vaccinated) as being safe and protecting those who got the shot from getting the virus, why should those who do not want the shot be forced to get it, since if they get it hit with the virus, it won't transmit to those who have been vaccinated?Same with masks: If those wearing masks are safe from contracting the virus, why should those who do not want to wear one be forced to do so?Because when fighting wars, be it the COVID War or the War on Terror, the politicians take full control, and constitutional freedoms and Bill of Rights are abrogated.Higher Mortgage Rates Hobble Housing Market's ExpansionTREND FORECAST: As high-priced urban cities continue to decline as more people work from home and move to suburban and ex-urban areas, the real estate market will continue to moderately grow... until interest rates rise and the equity markets crash.For exurban areas where housing prices were moderately low, the price declines will be moderate during the "Greatest Depression" compared to higher-priced suburbs where prices sharply spiked during the COVID War. 