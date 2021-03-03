Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Event, Arts and Entertainment Venues Can Reopen at 33% Capacity

Venues Will Be Able to Host Up to 100 People Indoors and Up to 200 People Outdoors; With Testing, Up to 150 People Indoors and Up to 500 People Outdoors; Social Distancing and Face Coverings Required

Domestic Travelers No Longer Required to Quarantine or Test-Out Within 90 Days of Full Vaccination; International Travelers Must Continue to Follow CDC Guidance

Beginning March 22, Outdoor Residential Gatherings Expanded to 25 People; 

Non-Residential Social Gatherings Expanded to 100 People Indoors and 200 People Outdoors

5,323 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

1,047 Patients in the ICU; 735 Intubated

Statewide Positivity Rate is 3.53%

75 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo also announced that beginning April 2, event, arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33 percent capacity, up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors. If all attendees present proof of negative test prior to entry, capacity can increase up to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors. Social distancing and face coverings will be required by all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidance.

 

The Governor also announced domestic travelers to New York State who have been vaccinated no longer have to quarantine or test out within 90 days of their full vaccination.  

 

Governor Cuomo also announced that beginning March 22, residential gatherings of up to 25 people can be held outdoors. Indoor residential gatherings remain capped at 10 people to reduce the continued risk of spread. Also, non-residential social gatherings of up to 100 people can occur indoors and up to 200 people can occur outdoors.

 

"New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID, and we're gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves. It's clear that if we remain vigilant, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel," Governor Cuomo said. "While we continue to expand access to the vaccine throughout the state, New Yorkers should double down on the behaviors that make such an important different fighting this pandemic—washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing. This is a tough footrace, but the infection rate is down and the vaccination rate is up, and New Yorkers will get through this together as long as we stay touch and keep this momentum heading in the right direction."

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported - 218,069
  • Total Positive - 7,704
  • Percent Positive - 3.53%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.18%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 5,323 (-46)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -553
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 689
  • Hospital Counties - 54
  • Number ICU - 1,047 (-29)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 735 (-12)
  • Total Discharges - 147,730 (+581)
  • Deaths - 75
  • Total Deaths - 38,735

New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID, and we're gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves.

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

132

0.01%

34%

Central New York

59

0.01%

32%

Finger Lakes

177

0.01%

40%

Long Island

922

0.03%

33%

Mid-Hudson

556

0.02%

44%

Mohawk Valley

78

0.02%

37%

New York City

3,067

0.04%

31%

North Country

60

0.01%

56%

Southern Tier

94

0.01%

49%

Western New York

178

0.01%

36%

Statewide

5,323

0.03%

35%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

239

191

19%

Central New York

262

182

34%

Finger Lakes

397

260

34%

Long Island

863

646

23%

Mid-Hudson

682

416

41%

Mohawk Valley

97

71

30%

New York City

2,636

2,077

23%

North Country

63

27

49%

Southern Tier

126

67

48%

Western New York

543

320

42%

Statewide

5,908

4,257

29%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Capital Region

1.91%

1.88%

1.99%

Central New York

0.97%

0.95%

1.00%

Finger Lakes

1.92%

1.89%

1.89%

Long Island

3.98%

4.02%

4.18%

Mid-Hudson

4.14%

4.10%

4.14%

Mohawk Valley

1.73%

1.77%

1.78%

New York City

3.91%

3.90%

4.02%

North Country

2.56%

2.50%

2.77%

Southern Tier

0.67%

0.69%

0.70%

Western New York

1.89%

1.84%

1.90%

Statewide

3.08%

3.09%

3.18%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Bronx

4.96%

4.67%

5.14%

Brooklyn

4.03%

3.87%

4.39%

Manhattan

2.44%

2.31%

2.55%

Queens

4.16%

3.95%

4.26%

Staten Island

3.94%

3.81%

4.11%

 

Of the 1,650,184 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

20,985

54

Allegany

2,908

2

Broome

15,028

115

Cattaraugus

4,448

15

Cayuga

5,398

12

Chautauqua

7,361

20

Chemung

6,453

8

Chenango

2,452

9

Clinton

3,682

37

Columbia

3,421

16

Cortland

3,178

6

Delaware

1,535

11

Dutchess

22,549

92

Erie

65,789

218

Essex

1,352

5

Franklin

2,107

9

Fulton

3,376

25

Genesee

4,435

15

Greene

2,670

20

Hamilton

285

0

Herkimer

4,575

7

Jefferson

4,836

20

Lewis

2,074

1

Livingston

3,568

10

Madison

3,863

9

Monroe

52,878

119

Montgomery

3,206

7

Nassau

149,851

600

Niagara

15,380

29

NYC

722,434

4,315

Oneida

19,793

30

Onondaga

32,562

73

Ontario

5,839

26

Orange

37,441

209

Orleans

2,456

4

Oswego

6,038

30

Otsego

2,373

13

Putnam

8,418

29

Rensselaer

9,103

44

Rockland

38,955

158

Saratoga

12,052

50

Schenectady

10,911

41

Schoharie

1,223

8

Schuyler

869

1

Seneca

1,627

1

St. Lawrence

5,601

38

Steuben

5,530

14

Suffolk

163,885

569

Sullivan

4,796

25

Tioga

2,819

6

Tompkins

3,472

11

Ulster

10,146

50

Warren

2,864

10

Washington

2,360

7

Wayne

4,495

13

Westchester

108,623

430

Wyoming

2,841

8

Yates

1,015

0

 

Yesterday, 75 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,735. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

5

Cayuga

1

Erie

2

Kings

18

Manhattan

5

Nassau

4

Oneida

2

Ontario

1

Orange

2

Queens

17

Richmond

2

Schoharie

1

St. Lawrence

2

Suffolk

7

Sullivan

1

Wayne

1

Westchester

4

 

