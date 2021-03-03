Event, Arts and Entertainment Venues Can Reopen at 33% Capacity
Venues Will Be Able to Host Up to 100 People Indoors and Up to 200 People Outdoors; With Testing, Up to 150 People Indoors and Up to 500 People Outdoors; Social Distancing and Face Coverings Required
Domestic Travelers No Longer Required to Quarantine or Test-Out Within 90 Days of Full Vaccination; International Travelers Must Continue to Follow CDC Guidance
Beginning March 22, Outdoor Residential Gatherings Expanded to 25 People;
Non-Residential Social Gatherings Expanded to 100 People Indoors and 200 People Outdoors
5,323 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
1,047 Patients in the ICU; 735 Intubated
Statewide Positivity Rate is 3.53%
75 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo also announced that beginning April 2, event, arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33 percent capacity, up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors. If all attendees present proof of negative test prior to entry, capacity can increase up to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors. Social distancing and face coverings will be required by all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidance.
The Governor also announced domestic travelers to New York State who have been vaccinated no longer have to quarantine or test out within 90 days of their full vaccination.
Governor Cuomo also announced that beginning March 22, residential gatherings of up to 25 people can be held outdoors. Indoor residential gatherings remain capped at 10 people to reduce the continued risk of spread. Also, non-residential social gatherings of up to 100 people can occur indoors and up to 200 people can occur outdoors.
"New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID, and we're gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves. It's clear that if we remain vigilant, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel," Governor Cuomo said. "While we continue to expand access to the vaccine throughout the state, New Yorkers should double down on the behaviors that make such an important different fighting this pandemic—washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing. This is a tough footrace, but the infection rate is down and the vaccination rate is up, and New Yorkers will get through this together as long as we stay touch and keep this momentum heading in the right direction."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 218,069
- Total Positive - 7,704
- Percent Positive - 3.53%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.18%
- Patient Hospitalization - 5,323 (-46)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -553
- Patients Newly Admitted - 689
- Hospital Counties - 54
- Number ICU - 1,047 (-29)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 735 (-12)
- Total Discharges - 147,730 (+581)
- Deaths - 75
- Total Deaths - 38,735
New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID, and we're gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves.
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|
Capital Region
|
132
|
0.01%
|
34%
|
Central New York
|
59
|
0.01%
|
32%
|
Finger Lakes
|
177
|
0.01%
|
40%
|
Long Island
|
922
|
0.03%
|
33%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
556
|
0.02%
|
44%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
78
|
0.02%
|
37%
|
New York City
|
3,067
|
0.04%
|
31%
|
North Country
|
60
|
0.01%
|
56%
|
Southern Tier
|
94
|
0.01%
|
49%
|
Western New York
|
178
|
0.01%
|
36%
|
Statewide
|
5,323
|
0.03%
|
35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
239
|
191
|
19%
|
Central New York
|
262
|
182
|
34%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
260
|
34%
|
Long Island
|
863
|
646
|
23%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
682
|
416
|
41%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
97
|
71
|
30%
|
New York City
|
2,636
|
2,077
|
23%
|
North Country
|
63
|
27
|
49%
|
Southern Tier
|
126
|
67
|
48%
|
Western New York
|
543
|
320
|
42%
|
Statewide
|
5,908
|
4,257
|
29%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.91%
|
1.88%
|
1.99%
|
Central New York
|
0.97%
|
0.95%
|
1.00%
|
Finger Lakes
|
1.92%
|
1.89%
|
1.89%
|
Long Island
|
3.98%
|
4.02%
|
4.18%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
4.14%
|
4.10%
|
4.14%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
1.73%
|
1.77%
|
1.78%
|
New York City
|
3.91%
|
3.90%
|
4.02%
|
North Country
|
2.56%
|
2.50%
|
2.77%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.67%
|
0.69%
|
0.70%
|
Western New York
|
1.89%
|
1.84%
|
1.90%
|
Statewide
|
3.08%
|
3.09%
|
3.18%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
Bronx
|
4.96%
|
4.67%
|
5.14%
|
Brooklyn
|
4.03%
|
3.87%
|
4.39%
|
Manhattan
|
2.44%
|
2.31%
|
2.55%
|
Queens
|
4.16%
|
3.95%
|
4.26%
|
Staten Island
|
3.94%
|
3.81%
|
4.11%
Of the 1,650,184 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
20,985
|
54
|
Allegany
|
2,908
|
2
|
Broome
|
15,028
|
115
|
Cattaraugus
|
4,448
|
15
|
Cayuga
|
5,398
|
12
|
Chautauqua
|
7,361
|
20
|
Chemung
|
6,453
|
8
|
Chenango
|
2,452
|
9
|
Clinton
|
3,682
|
37
|
Columbia
|
3,421
|
16
|
Cortland
|
3,178
|
6
|
Delaware
|
1,535
|
11
|
Dutchess
|
22,549
|
92
|
Erie
|
65,789
|
218
|
Essex
|
1,352
|
5
|
Franklin
|
2,107
|
9
|
Fulton
|
3,376
|
25
|
Genesee
|
4,435
|
15
|
Greene
|
2,670
|
20
|
Hamilton
|
285
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
4,575
|
7
|
Jefferson
|
4,836
|
20
|
Lewis
|
2,074
|
1
|
Livingston
|
3,568
|
10
|
Madison
|
3,863
|
9
|
Monroe
|
52,878
|
119
|
Montgomery
|
3,206
|
7
|
Nassau
|
149,851
|
600
|
Niagara
|
15,380
|
29
|
NYC
|
722,434
|
4,315
|
Oneida
|
19,793
|
30
|
Onondaga
|
32,562
|
73
|
Ontario
|
5,839
|
26
|
Orange
|
37,441
|
209
|
Orleans
|
2,456
|
4
|
Oswego
|
6,038
|
30
|
Otsego
|
2,373
|
13
|
Putnam
|
8,418
|
29
|
Rensselaer
|
9,103
|
44
|
Rockland
|
38,955
|
158
|
Saratoga
|
12,052
|
50
|
Schenectady
|
10,911
|
41
|
Schoharie
|
1,223
|
8
|
Schuyler
|
869
|
1
|
Seneca
|
1,627
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
5,601
|
38
|
Steuben
|
5,530
|
14
|
Suffolk
|
163,885
|
569
|
Sullivan
|
4,796
|
25
|
Tioga
|
2,819
|
6
|
Tompkins
|
3,472
|
11
|
Ulster
|
10,146
|
50
|
Warren
|
2,864
|
10
|
Washington
|
2,360
|
7
|
Wayne
|
4,495
|
13
|
Westchester
|
108,623
|
430
|
Wyoming
|
2,841
|
8
|
Yates
|
1,015
|
0
Yesterday, 75 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,735. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
5
|
Cayuga
|
1
|
Erie
|
2
|
Kings
|
18
|
Manhattan
|
5
|
Nassau
|
4
|
Oneida
|
2
|
Ontario
|
1
|
Orange
|
2
|
Queens
|
17
|
Richmond
|
2
|
Schoharie
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
2
|
Suffolk
|
7
|
Sullivan
|
1
|
Wayne
|
1
|
Westchester
|
4