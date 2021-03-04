VARStreet Inc. Releases Enhancements to The Platform and Key Security Updates
VARStreet achieves a new feat in their product enhancement by making significant improvements in their current product line.
We want to provide our users a holistic approach, and even more valuable insights and data to incorporate into their client and prospect conversations and communications.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc, a SaaS provider serving IT and office supplies VARs in the United States, and Canada launched its newest round of product enhancements. These updates include new capabilities, an enhanced user experience and significant improvements in their B2B eCommerce module, CRM software, and sales quoting and proposal tool to deliver more value to their prospects and customers.
— Shiv Agarwal
They also made crucial updates in their platform security policies by implementing a web application firewall or WAF to prevent data leakage and corruption and ensure optimum security for VARStreet eCommerce stores and automatic protection from diverse threats.
New product integrations and key integration updates with several other technology providers, including Zebra, Avalara and Microsoft Dynamics 365 are also a part of the latest update.
“These enhancements will form a powerful and cohesive product experience and allow our users to remain productive by reducing the administrative burden, ultimately enabling better workflow management across systems," said Shiv Agarwal, Director VARStreet Inc. He further added, "We want to provide our users a holistic approach, and even more valuable insights and data to incorporate into their client and prospect conversations and communications.”
The enhancements are available to all current VARStreet customers.
VARStreet’s product line includes an impressive mix of software applications like an eCommerce platform, a sales quotation software and a CRM module. They also offer an aggregated catalog of 7+ million IT and office supplies SKUs from over 45+ distributors in the United States and Canada.
To learn more about VARStreet and the product updates and partnerships, visit www.varstreetinc.com
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc
+1 781-262-0610
connectus@varstreet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn