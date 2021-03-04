A new social platform set to turn passion into income
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new social media platform, Vloo is helping people to turn their passion into a six-figure income. The platform has joined the variety of other popular social platforms that have launched many people to stardom and turned them into millionaires. The Vloo platform offers a host of features and categories, and it aims to help many more people become millionaires and achieve fame via their videos and content. The
Over recent years, social media has taken off in a huge way and has created a new breed of celebrities known as influencers. These influencers have gained solid followings of millions and have become well-known figures in countries around the world. Moreover, they have become very rich off the back of their influencer success on social media, and this has created a new breed of mostly younger millionaires.
Offering a Variety of Options
The new Vloo platform hopes to make its own mark in this millionaire-making trend by giving aspiring influencers and content creators to achieve success on their platform. Vloo offers a host of options on its site, with a range of categories and features for those who want to post content on the platform.
Already, sites such as Instagram and TikTok have become known for the creation of viral content and videos. This has led to huge sponsorship deals for those posting the content and attracting large numbers of followers. Vloo is another platform that will make this possible, which means that it can help to create more millionaires and famous social media faces.
One spokesperson for the new social media platform said, “We have already seen the huge successes that social media has created over recent years. Many people have become millionaires and made a name for themselves thanks to social media. At Vloo, we aim to provide another valuable platform for those who want to achieve success and make money online.”
Enabling Users to Embrace Their Creativity
According to officials from Vloo, the platform will enable users to unleash and embrace their creativity. It has already taken off in many destinations, with people adding content under a range of categories. This includes fashion, music, cookery, sports, and gaming, among many others. So, users can post content in areas that they have expertise or a strong interest in.
This unique platform also makes it possible for people to buy specialized content, which then makes it easier for the creators of the content to make money. With the use of social media platforms having rocketed over the past few years, the new site is certain to attract many new aspiring content creators who want to monetize their creative talents and skills.
Created in the UK
The Vloo platform was created by Lady Paz Ampofo, an entrepreneur from Essex in the UK. She has described herself as being a very creative person and said that it was her aim to enable others to make money and achieve success by doing something that they enjoyed. She added that in today’s society, young people had become more creative than ever, and the Vloo platform would help them to more easily unleash this creativity.
Website: http://www.vloo.ws
PR: collab@vloo.ws
Email info@vloo.ws
Charles
