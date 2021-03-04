FieldMetrix 's Job Card App Allows Businesses Efficiently Manage Field Technicians

The company‘s breakthrough app makes managing field technicians easier.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with FieldMetrix announced today that its job card app allows businesses to manage field technicians efficiently.

"Our job card software is more than just helping your field technicians out in the field," said FieldMetrix CEO and Co-Founder Derek Mitchell. "Within your officers, warehouses, or deliveries, you can ensure that job cards are filled out with all the information needed and transmitted back to your home system as soon as they are done."

Mitchell went on to explain that this means you can more easily keep track of stock on your shelves or in your technicians' vehicles so that you know when you need to order more supplies or accurately know you have what a client wants before arriving to the job site.

In addition, your technicians can capture signatures on their Android phones, whether it is for proof of delivery or proof of a job completed.

FieldMetrix, which recently celebrated 10 years in business, provides software that runs on the web and Android devices that enable companies to use mobile forms to capture data in the field. Data is visible in real-time on the company's web interface that captures inspection forms, equipment maintenance checklists, signatures, and more.

FieldMetrix's specialties include customizable mobile forms, ad-hoc field data capture, reports, and assigning field tasks to mobile workers.

As to how the job card app works, there are three simple steps.

• Step 1: You generate assignments on job cards and dispatch them out to your field technicians on their Android phones.

• Step 2: Your field technicians complete the assignments on their job cards and fill out the cards using FieldMetrix on their Android phones.

• Step 3: Once a job is completed, the job card is submitted, and a PDF of the work is generated and emailed to management.

But that's not all. FiledMetrix is also now converting sample paper-based job cards into electronic reports for free for new clients. Electronic forms and job cards eliminate accuracy errors and provide real-time results.

"We're offering this for free for new clients because customers seem to have a 'moment of truth' when they see their own job card or inspection list in PDF format with a picture, signature, and GPS fix,'" Mitchell said. "Your phone is increasingly becoming an important tool for business activities."

Mitchell explained that FieldMetrix can create custom reports that allow for easier reading and understanding of what is really happening on the ground. This gives users the ability to respond more quickly and accurately using the information you have gathered in the field.

The company spokesperson reiterated that the PDF reports of all work done in the field are automatically emailed to clients or field service management within minutes of completion.

For more information, please visit https://www.fieldmetrix.com/About and https://www.fieldmetrix.com/blog/ListAllPosts.

