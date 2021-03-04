SDDOT Snowplows Named

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898 or julie.stevenson@state.sd.us

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) rolled out South Dakota’s first ever Name the Snowplow Contest in mid-January.

“The contest was designed to engage people across the state with the SDDOT in a fun and unique way,” says Interim Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Safety on our roadways is our number one priority, and winter driving and snowplow safety awareness is vital to keeping people safe each and every day.”

When the contest ended on Jan. 31, 2021, over 800 entries had been submitted by individuals, families, elementary classrooms, senior living centers, and businesses across the entire state.

SDDOT staff then voted on the submissions. The winners will soon officially meet and take photos with their locally named snowplow. Following is the list of named plows and the people who provided the winning submission.

SDDOT Area: Snowplow Name/ Submitted by:

Aberdeen Area: Darth Blader by Dave Bacon (Aberdeen)

Belle Fourche Area: Art by family and friends of Art DeKnikker (Faith/Bison)

Custer Area: Mt. Plowmore by Landon Harrod (Edgemont)

Huron Area: Snow Mater by Jim Bruce (Highmore)

Mitchell Area: Blizzard Wizard by Cordell Davis (Plankinton)

Mobridge Area: Winter Warrior by Marion Goehring (Herreid)

Pierre Area: Lewis & Clark by Jackie Heier (Pierre)

Rapid City Area: Polar Patroller by Tiffany Hoff (Rapid)

Sioux Falls Area: SnowBeGone Kenobi by Shawn Hanson (Sioux Falls)

Watertown Area: Thaw Enforcement by Robert Innes (Aurora)

Winner Area: Walter the Salter by Dairy Queen Staff (Winner)

Yankton Area Frosty the Snowplow by Lilly Kroger (Beresford)

“The name Art was submitted by several people in the Belle Fourche Area in memory of 43-year SDDOT veteran snowplow operator, Art DeKnikker,” says Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer. “The opportunity to honor Art’s dedicated public service is a true testament to all our plow operators who work hard every day to keep citizens safe.”

Snowplow naming photos and local stories will be shared on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/of-interest/sddot-snowplow-naming-contest.

--30--