Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,667 in the last 365 days.

Guardrail Work to Begin on I-90 Near Whitewood

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Contact: Jesse Nelson, 605-390-7978

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says on Monday, March 15, 2021, guardrail work will resume on I-90 in the eastbound and westbound lanes at mile markers 23, 25, and 27 near Whitewood.

The scheduled work includes removal and replacement of guardrail and shoulder widening.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. The speed limit on I-90 will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment and to slow down through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by May 1, 2021.

Western Construction, of Rapid City, is the prime contractor of the $1.6 million project.

For further information regarding this project, contact Jesse Nelson at 605-390-7978.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

Complete road construction information can be found at www.sd511.org or by dialing 511.

You just read:

Guardrail Work to Begin on I-90 Near Whitewood

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.