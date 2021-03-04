Guardrail Work to Begin on I-90 Near Whitewood

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Contact: Jesse Nelson, 605-390-7978

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says on Monday, March 15, 2021, guardrail work will resume on I-90 in the eastbound and westbound lanes at mile markers 23, 25, and 27 near Whitewood.

The scheduled work includes removal and replacement of guardrail and shoulder widening.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. The speed limit on I-90 will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment and to slow down through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by May 1, 2021.

Western Construction, of Rapid City, is the prime contractor of the $1.6 million project.

For further information regarding this project, contact Jesse Nelson at 605-390-7978.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

Complete road construction information can be found at www.sd511.org or by dialing 511.