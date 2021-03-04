GoMobile Tires Boost Mobile Service Globally
–GoMobile Tires, the fastest-growing mobile tire service in the US, accelerates the brand's strategy with an expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The mobile business has become part of the culture for many communities globally. GoMobile Tires offers a simple solution; installation at home or office! Tires buying reimagined by GoMobile Tires.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoMobile Tires, the fastest-growing full-service mobile tire service in the nation, accelerates the brand's strategy in 2021 with an expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE). GoMobile Tires has developed a world-class business model for mobile tire installation, naturally the efforts will include global franchises. The companies' CEO is looking at a supersonic ramp-up to implement a multi-channel market-driven strategy, and the UAE expansion is the first step in the plan.
— Derek Naidoo, CEO, GoMobile Tires USA
GoMobile Tires engaged in an equity partnership with Sobati Trading Company for GoMobile Tires expansion into the UAE. Dubai will be the first rollout in the UAE, with GoMobile installation vehicles hitting the road by the second quarter of 2021. Dubai has one of the most robust vehicle enthusiast cultures globally, and the UAE residents embrace the convenience of mobile services.
“The mobile business has become part of the culture for many communities globally. The value proposition is high for customers, and the quality of GoMobile Tires service is stellar. The mobile tire business comes with challenges, which is why many brick-and-mortar tire companies are buying the GoMobile Tires franchises instead of just adding this service to their existing offering. GoMobile Tires' business model is solid and quickly becomes profitable for franchisees. Our team is excited for the partnership with Sobati, and we look forward to opening up additional opportunities."
GoMobile Tires technicians are trained under an extensive program called GoMobile Training Plus, which ensures techs are experts in all vehicles, including luxury, lifted, electric, and tuner style vehicles. GoMobile’s Gold Standard Program guarantees all franchisees are held to a rigid standard of appearance, conduct, and customer service. These are just some of the reasons why GoMobile Tires is the fastest growing mobile brand in the tire business.
“In the UAE, brand image and etiquette are ingrained into the culture. The GoMobile Tires brand is a perfect fit for the UAE customer. We are excited to offer this VIP level of tire service to our customers. GoMobile Tires has reimagined tire buying for the modern buyer.”
- Masoud Sobati, CEO, Sobati Trading Company.
For more info see www.gomobiletires.com.
For information on GoMobile Tires Franchise Opportunity see https://gomobiletiresusa.com/become-a-franchisee/
ABOUT GOMOBILE TIRES
GoMobile Tires is a national mobile tire company with franchisee locations around the US. We provide the tire experience and expertise our customers deserve, while taking the inconvenience out of the tire buying and installation process. GoMobile Tires is the simple solution; order today and install tomorrow at your home, office, or wherever you play. WE COME TO YOU.
ABOUT GOMOBILE TIRES UAE
GoMobile Tires UAE is owned and operated by Sobati Trading Company. The group has been in business for over thirty plus years under CEO, Masoud Sobati. Sobati Trading Company has other automotive businesses include Miler Tyres. GoMobile Tires UAE has an extensive expansion plan to provide services to all the major cities in the UAE.
