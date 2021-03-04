SmartHub.ai appoints Bask Iyer as a new board member
SmartHub.ai, a bay-area headquartered company announces the appointment of Bask Iyer as its new Board Member.
SmartHub.ai a company with strategic investments from leaders in infrastructure management focused on redefining the IoT space into a “Software Defined Edge” that makes it easy for enterprises to onboard the disparate elements of the edge (from edge devices to edge applications), manage & monitor these elements, and more importantly, help integrate all data sources from the edge to enable decisions based on edge-ML/AI models.
Bask brings several decades of experience in executing and driving change in Fortune 100 companies and Silicon Valley high-tech firms. Bask currently leads Industry Solutions for VMware, prior to which he held a dual role as Chief Information and Chief Digital Transformation Officer at VMware and Dell. Before VMware, he was the senior vice president and CIO at Juniper Networks, Group CIO and company officer at Honeywell, and held senior IT roles in Glaxo SmithKline and Johnson & Johnson. He is a board member and advisor to Fintech and to software companies like Zoom, Automation Anywhere, ThoughtSpot, and TextIQ.
Quoting Bask Iyer,“I am happy to join the board of SmartHub.ai, a company with leadership derived from the best in tech industry and experience creating value for customers utilizing Edge AI technologies. The edge environment (in an enterprise) is expected to generate upwards of 75% of the data in the coming years and as someone who has been in this industry, while this is exciting, the concerns and the manageability of the edge is also of paramount concern. And SmartHub.ai has the right vision to simplify this for large, distributed enterprise customers across the world.”
Niranjan Maka, CEO & co-founder, comments “We are very happy & privileged to have Bask join our board. He has been a motivating visionary, mentor, and advisor to many in the industry. Bask brings unique & valuable skills, deep understanding on running agile enterprises, infrastructure and more importantly, he represents our customers and their needs.”
About SmartHub.ai:
SmartHub.ai (www.smarthub.ai) is a fast-growing company headquartered in Bay Area, CA and with offices in Seattle and Bangalore.
SmartHub.ai offers SD-EDGE (Software Defined Edge) solutions that simplifies complex edge infrastructure and makes edge more intelligent. Our INFER™ product suite is a set of AI-enabled products that "Connect the dots" in an enterprise’s edge journey.
We help companies simplify the complexity of entire lifecycle management for their edge environment (IoT devices, sensors), secure and leverage the valuable data from the edge to achieve meaningful capabilities like predictive analytics, preventative maintenance, continuous compliance, and risk management. Both Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) organizations greatly benefit from our technology.
Our SD-Edge solutions empowers enterprises to leverage their Edge environment to increase revenue, efficiency of operations, manage safety and digital risks by using IoT and AI technologies.
