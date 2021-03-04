Cosmetics Company Aids Families Impacted by Pandemic

Join us for our virtual Lash Bash as we partner with the National Organization of Women’s Safety Awareness (NOWSA) to show support and raise funds for those significantly financially impacted by Covid-19 and domestic violence.

It’s so gratifying that we can provide a helping hand for others.” — Laura Hunter

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help families severely impacted by the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, Tori Belle Cosmetics is hosting a live virtual fundraiser – Tori Belle Pays It Forward Virtual Lash Bash on March 4, 2021. The event is in cooperation with the National Organization for Women’s Safety Awareness (N.O.W.S.A) and aims to provide small grants to nominated individuals and families who have been severely impacted by COIVD-19 and are in critical need of funds.

Prosperity and Hope are key company values for Tori Belle and its CEO, Laura Hunter. Hunter experienced financial hardship before co-founding Tori Belle Cosmetics in 2019. “I worked so hard trying to build a future for my family, but constantly felt that I was teetering on the edge of financial ruin,” said Hunter. “I kept hoping for a helping hand, that’s all I really needed. It’s so gratifying that we can provide a helping hand for others, and multiply it with the help of the Tori Belle family”. In addition to raising funds through donations, providing up to $10,000 worth of participation prizes for the Lash Bash Event, Tori Belle will donate $1 of the proceeds of each of their signature “Lucky Lash,” up to $10,000, to help those in need. 100% of proceeds from the Lash Bash will go to people in need.

Tori Belle was founded to provide a platform that offers an opportunity for hope, independence, and prosperity to its Affiliates. Tori Belle features a growing line of innovative and quality makeup products, including its flagship and patent-pending magnetic eyeliner, dozens of magnetic products including Lash Bling, liquid lip color, eyeshadow palettes, inclusive foundations, and more. Products are designed to be easy to apply, long-lasting and versatile. All products are carefully crafted with high-quality hypoallergenic ingredients that are sustainable and luxurious.



There will be amazing giveaways, prizes, and product launches. Don’t miss out on your chance to pay it forward.