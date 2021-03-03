In CJEO Expedited Opinion 2021-041, the committee explains that judges may serve as members of governmental bodies provided that membership does not constitute holding public office, which is constitutionally prohibited, and involvement is limited to topics concerning the law, the legal system, and the administration of justice.
You just read:
Committee Issues Advice About Judicial Service on a Governmental Task Force
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.