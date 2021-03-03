When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 03, 2021
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Allergens
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May Contain Undeclared Milk
Company Name: Wilton Brands
Brand Name: Wilton, Tasty by Wilton, and Holiday Home

Company Announcement

Wilton Brands of Naperville, Illinois announced today a voluntary national recall of all lots of six sprinkles products and one kit containing affected sprinkles, because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.

A full list of recalled products with photos and SKUs, which were distributed nationally through retail stores, mail, order, and direct delivery, is as follows:

Product Name & Item # Brand Product Name & Item # Brand Tasty Coffee Shop Cookie Kit Item # 1900-0-0054 Wilton/Tasty Holiday Mix Sprinkles Item # 710-7649 Wilton Holiday Home Assorted Treat Toppings Item # 710-0-0207 Holiday Home Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles Item # 710-9704 Wilton Valentine Chip Crunch Sprinkles Item # 710-4277 Wilton Assorted Treat Toppings Sprinkles Item # 710-9722 Wilton Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles Item #710-5364 Wilton

This recall is being initiated because of one reported allergic reaction to date associated with one of the recalled products. Wilton is recalling all affected products with a similar formulation. The health and safety of our consumers is our primary concern and we are acting with the highest degree of caution and urgency to address this issue. Wilton has ceased production and distribution of the affected products.

Consumers who have purchased these products should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

These products will be removed from shelves at several retailers and distributors nationwide. A full list of retailers that have carried this product can be found at www.wilton.com/recall.

For questions about the voluntary recall, please call our Consumer Care Hotline at 1-800-794-5866, Mondays thru Thursdays, 8 am to 4:30 pm CT, and Fridays, 8 am to 1 pm CT, or by sending an email to productrecall@wilton.com.

Wilton Brands LLC is the parent company of Wilton Industries Inc.

About Wilton Brands We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a leading brand in baking and cake decorating. At Wilton, we're passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to every consumer. Find out more at www.wilton.com.