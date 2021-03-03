NKD Rehab, LLC Announces Plans on a New Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Tulsa

Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital New Inpatient Rehab Hospital in Tulsa

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners will Manage the 40 bed Rehab Hospital

This new hospital will bring approximately 120 career opportunities to the Tulsa area to provide care for patients in our newly designed modern hospital and is projected to open mid-2022.” — Shane Shoulders

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NKD Rehab, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, plans to develop a new hospital called Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital. The hospital will have modern private patient rooms and a rehab therapy gym with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced technologies.

People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A medical rehab team of physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses will customize each patient’s intensive rehab program during their inpatient stay.

“NKD is elated to announce our second medical rehab hospital in Oklahoma that has been in the works for several months,” said Shane Shoulders, Partner, Kennor Holdings. “This new hospital will bring approximately 120 career opportunities to the Tulsa area to provide care for patients in our newly designed modern hospital and is projected to open mid-2022.”

Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital is one of several inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that NKD Rehab and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners has in development to serve patient rehabilitation needs across the country.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care by highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit Nobis Rehab, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.