Representative Jacey Jetton Files Four Election Integrity Bills

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey

03/03/2021

AUSTIN – State Representative Jacey Jetton announces four more bills designed to secure Texas elections. Three bills focus on the ballot by mail process while the fourth enforces voter roll maintenance.

"Election integrity is an emergency item for the 87th Legislative Session," said Jetton. "House Bills 2320. 2321, 2322, and 2546 are designed to build confidence in the outcomes of our elections by improving the laws surrounding voting by mail and the voter rolls."

· House Bill 2320 makes it a criminal offense for campaigns to pre-fill any information on a mail-in ballot application, other than the name and address.

· House Bill 2321: Requires that, if a DPS signature is available, the committee comparing mail-in ballot signatures must use that signature, along with all the others, while processing ballots.

· House Bill 2322: Minimizes the potential for ballot harvesting by changing the date when application requests are made publicly available to after the general election.

· House Bill 2546: Establishes enforcement options to verify voter roll maintenance, and when necessary, the state can implement criminal penalties to ensure election codes are being followed.

