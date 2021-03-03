American Resort Management Partners with the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes on Watonga Lucky Star Hotel & Convention Center
ARM team to support the design, development & operation of new hotel and convention center projectWATONGA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are building an extraordinary hotel and convention center located in the beautiful city of Watonga, Oklahoma. The tribes have been great allies since the 1830s and have partnered on numerous endeavors together since. Their new Lucky Star Hotel & Convention Center will have approximately 80 rooms total, as well as an upscale restaurant and bar area.
American Resort Management and their team of national and regional industry experts have extensive experience in hotel and convention center project development and management. The ARM team will act as owner’s representative and assist in the consulting and pre-opening phase of the Watonga Project, as well as manage the hotel and convention center. The team will also help develop the vision for the project as well as the programming, themes and overall messaging.
“We are excited to support the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes in the development of this unique independent hotel and topnotch convention center,” said Richard Coleman, American Resort Management CEO. “This will be a destination that’s sure to provide outstanding and unforgettable guest experiences.”
The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes anticipate an opening sometime in late Spring 2021. For more information on The Watonga Project, please visit www.luckystarcasino.org/Watonga-Hotel-and-Casino.
About American Resort Management:
American Resort Management, LLC (ARM) is a rapidly growing full-service, national hospitality management & hotel development company. ARM's concentration is on the development and the long-term management of select and full-service hotels, indoor waterpark resorts, outdoor waterparks, family entertainment centers and franchised & independent restaurant concepts. ARM achieves positive results from a "hands-on" management style that focuses on the guest experience. Driven by success, ARM's focus is providing excellence at every level resulting in measurably higher returns. We operate our projects to the highest standards in the hospitality industry. Our aim is clear: to establish strong, profitable operations by providing well-maintained facilities staffed by friendly, highly trained individuals who embrace our commitment to exceeding our guests' expectations each visit.
ARM has offices in Erie, Pennsylvania and Grand Prairie, Texas, and is currently engaged in signature projects in Austin, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; Foley, AL; Long Island, NY; Chicago; North Dakota; and Atlantic City, New Jersey. To learn more about ARM, visit their website.
