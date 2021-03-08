The Top-25 Remote Companies of 2021 (So Far)
RemoteRated announces the top 25 remote companies of 2021, RemoteRated.com is a platform to share & discover the best remote companies and job opportunities!SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Merico, a leading code analytics firm announce RemoteRated.com, a simple and focused platform empowering people worldwide to share their experiences as remote workers, in a similar fashion to Glassdoor. RemoteRated focuses its ratings on factors like transparency, inclusivity, remote leadership, and benefits; factors that make-or-break the experience of remote workers.
To launch the platform, the RemoteRated team researched and interviewed employees to create a list of the leading remote employers of 2021. Based on the leadership these companies have demonstrated throughout the pandemic, company inclusivity, the quality of remote benefits, and the quality of their employee experiences, the inaugural RemoteRated 25 is announced today!
More information about the reasoning and evaluation criteria can be found HERE.
The companies are listed in alphabetical order.
The RemoteRated-25:
1) Aha!
2) Automattic
3) Buffer
4) Coder.com
5) ConvertKit
6) CrowdStrike
7) Doximity
8) Drift
9) Dropbox
10) GitLab
11) HashiCorp
12) HubSpot
13) InVision
14) Lambda School
15) Modus Create
16) SendGrid
17) Shopify
18) StickerMule
19) Stripe
20) TaxJar
21) Toptal
22) Twitter
23) Webflow
24) Zapier
25) Zillow
RemoteRated.com is led by Maxim Wheatley, Head of Americas at Merico bringing nearly a decade of remote leadership and product experience, he and the team are on a mission every day to empower developers and remote workers to evolve their skills and careers!
Maxim Wheatley
Merico
maxim@merico.dev