Paul Vigario SurfCT Ceo Announces New Digital Strategies Division
EINPresswire.com/ -- SurfCT, a healthcare-focused IT firm that is recognized for elite dental and medical systems where everything is connected™ delivers on that connected dream once again. SurfCT connects a doctors vision, design, technology, and treatment philosophies, in a complete system and today officially announced their Digital Strategies Division.
The launch comes at a crucial time for healthcare professionals and business owners such as dentists, med spas entrepreneurs, plastic surgeons and ophthalmologists, who seek to develop and strengthen their healthcare brand with digital marketing to reach new and existing patients.
“Everything Is Connected with SurfCT and we are excited to officially launch the Digital Strategies division that uses technologies such as AI, Branding, and Digital Strategies to go beyond traditional marketing for doctors in a way that will transform private practice growth forever within healthcare. We have unofficially been offering these services with tremendous success to select clients and are truly excited to expand these services to healthcare clients who will benefit greatly from having a real digital strategy” said CEO and founder of SurfCT, Mr. Paul Vigario.
Combined these new digital strategies with SurfCT’s healthcare systems dental and medical IT integration expertise, creates a complete implementation of Digital Strategies that are connected and will provide practice owners with custom and unique marketing, branding and growth services to connect with more, new, well qualified patients before, during and after treatment. SurfCT Digital Strategies Division is a game changer for anyone who owns or operates a private practice.
About SurfCT
SurfCT is a full range healthcare-focused IT company that connects your vision, design, technology, and treatment philosophies to elevate your brand and life.
SurfCT.com specializes in network integration and digital workflow of dental and medical offices at the highest level. The company, which has several offices throughout the US, provides unbiased IT consulting to thousands of dental and medical offices across the globe and works with its partners to provide seamless integration of systems designed around their individual goals and vision. SurfCT.com is at the forefront of dental and medical technology and understands the fully connected version of what healthcare offices in the future and present should look like. They are experts in system design, practice automation, 3D printing, digital workflow, imaging, cloud technology, software, ergonomics, integration, system process, front office systems, clinical treatment systems, mobile connectivity, hardware, and offer ongoing world-class technical support. They have been featured in Forbes, Yahoo, and been recognized by Top Professional and Top Doctors as the leading provider of healthcare IT services and IT systems. To learn more, visit www.SurfCT.com or on Instagram @SurfCTcom
