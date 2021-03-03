Data Facts Becomes An iCIMS Prime Partner

Background screening company Data Facts announces their Prime partnership with iCIMS, the Talent Cloud Software Company.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a national and international provider of background screening solutions, proudly announces their Prime partnership with iCIMS, the Talent Cloud Software Company.

The partnership provides Data Facts' clients with a fully-unified user integration experience. This is possible by the Prime Integration, a plug and play toolkit that enables employers to configure, administer, and run third-party hiring applications within the iCIMS Talent Cloud. Its prebuilt, validated integrations empower companies to immediately, inexpensively, and seamlessly integrate their preferred third-party candidate assessment provider to improve their ability to screen and hire top talent.

Julie Henderson, Data Facts’ Vice-President of Sales, is confident the partnership will benefit current and future clients. “As an iCIMS Prime Partner, our users will be able to return their focus to securing quality candidates. They can trust the background check process will be conducted efficiently, compliantly, and with scalability. Candidates also benefit by receiving a more seamless experience, as they will interact with a single system.”

“iCIMS has always been focused on enhancing both the user and candidate experience,” said Al Smith, Chief Technology Officer at iCIMS. “We recognized that one of the biggest pain points of employers was that they were spending too much time bouncing in and out of several software systems, so we saw the need to create a strong integration that not only resolves the issue of time, but also offers users a more seamless experience. Customers who leverage our Prime Integration with Data Facts now have a fast and easy activation with no technical support needed, a truly end-to-end user experience, and will not need to worry about toggling between systems, as background screenings can now be ordered, tracked and completed within their recruitment platform.”

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts. Because you deserve a better experience.