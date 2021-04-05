State of Nevada SAP SuccessFactors Goes LIVE

LSI Powered by Invenio

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI, a premier provider of Public Sector enterprise solutions—today announced that it has successfully gone live with SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management (HCM) suite for the State of Nevada. Both LSI and the State celebrate the implementation of this highly anticipated enhancement to the State’s Human Capital Management systems.

After 17 months of collaborative configuring by LSI and a range of project teams, the digital transformation has begun with the following SAP SuccessFactors modules:

• Employee Central,

• Recruiting Management,

• Onboarding/Offboarding, and

• Learning Management.

This solution suite will transform the State’s HCM business processes into a state-of-the-art resource for 18,000 end users and 450 core HCM users.

The project began back in 2014, when the State received approval and funding for a transformation initiative referred to as “SMART21” (Silver State Modernization Approach for Resources and Technology in the 21st Century). In 2018, LSI beat out tech giants like Accenture/Oracle and CGI in a competitive statewide RFP bid for the complete replacement of the State’s legacy business applications.

“We are excited about the accomplishment and adding State of Nevada to its list of live SuccessFactors customers. This accomplishment during the pandemic was a huge success for the teams”, said Nader Tirandazi Executive Vice President at LSI.

The transition to a modernized HCM system is the start of an improved employee and manager experience with self-service applications on mobile devices. It also enhances HCM business process efficiency for the State. As deployment of SMART 21 progresses, the State can make progress on its goal to eliminate paper within its HCM business processes with electronic workflows and approval capabilities. The new system will strengthen the State’s ability to better compete for scarce talent, as well as provide a statewide training knowledgebase to further strengthen its workforce. Additionally, the new SAP SuccessFactors system will result in better utilization of resources, as it will provide employees with the visibility and insight in real-time to make better, more informed decisions. With such changes implemented, the State will see improved employee engagement and employee satisfaction. Lastly, SMART 21 will also provide the State with the tools for more secure and comprehensive HCM regulatory compliance.

SMART 21 team members have worked hard to thoroughly prepare State employees for these changes. In addition to multiple support offerings, the team has created over 170 learning documents ranging from online guides to simulations and live events. This initial Phase 1 go-live of the HR Core Solution is a significant milestone. Almost 80 OPM and LSI consultants on the Core Project Team, along with 450 extended project team members, have worked hard to redesign the State’s business processes while taking steps to overcome challenges brought forth by the pandemic. On top of Phase 1, the teams began Phase 2 in October 2020, which entails the implementation of the SuccessFactors and Workforce Time, Benefits, and Payroll Solution. Following the completion of Phase 2, LSI will enter the final Phase (3), during which the teams will implement the additional talent management and the SAP S/4HANA Finance and Federal Highway Accounting Solutions. The entire SMART 21 project is set to continue through 2023.

About LSI

LSI, a SAP Gold Partner, is a global authority on digital transformation and digital solutions based around SAP technology focused on key domains and industries where we are known as world leading. It's recent merger with Invenio has established a truly global consulting and systems integration company, with circa 1,000 professional staff, operating internationally, with offices in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, India, Fiji, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Qatar, Bahrain and Mauritius.

LSI transforms tax authorities, local governments, public transport, healthcare, public utilities, education establishments and select industries in the private sector, including media and entertainment, and industrial machinery & components. Our domain focus means we have specialist knowledge and deep understanding of the associated business challenges, to deliver real, value-based business transformations.

Recognized for leading SAP S/4HANA implementations and creating industry-specific solutions, LSI provides end-to-end solution and service offerings which include integration, cloud, mobility & portals, AI and advanced analytics.

About State of Nevada

State of Nevada (https://nv.gov/ ) is the United States’ 33rd largest state in terms of population with approx. 3 million residents. It is one of the fastest growing states in the country with an economy that is moving from its mining and gaming roots to thriving energy and high-technology sectors.