Concierge Auctions Announces February Sales—Including its Fourth World Record for Highest Price

Enter another world at Villa Firenze, where an authentic Italian village has been crafted over the largest assemblage in North Beverly Park, encompassing more than nine pristine acres across three lots. Entertain a slice of European lifestyle with resort amenities galore including a pool with pool house and outdoor tennis court. Rare oceanfront property Impeccably landscaped gardens provide privacy for the front of the home, while the rear opens to the third hole of the Fazio Foothills Golf Course. The historic red-brick building was built in 1912 and is just over 22,000sf with complete renovation and is built like new.

In only 53 days we secured a strong field of bidders—which ultimately resulted in breaking our own previous world record—and brought reach, speed, and certainty to our client.” — Chad Roffers, Chairman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in February.

Featured properties include two Los Angeles, California retreats—the record-breaking Villa Firenze in Beverly Hills in cooperation with listing agents Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton of leading brokerage Hilton & Hyland and buyer’s agent Richard Klug of Sotheby’s International Realty, and 1200 Club View Drive 9S, in cooperation with listing agent Goli Shapouri of Habitat Properties. When closed, the sale of Villa Firenze will mark the highest price ever achieved at auction for a single-family home and the firm’s fourth world record.

“To the most affluent sellers, time is the ultimate resource,” stated Chad Roffers, chairman. “If a luxury property hasn’t sold within 90 days, it will likely stay on the market for the following 3–5 years, selling for a fraction of the price. In only 53 days we secured a strong field of bidders—which ultimately resulted in breaking our own previous world record—and brought reach, speed, and certainty to our client. Not every seller has the risk tolerance to let the market speak, and it paid off in folds for our client.”

Other notable February sales include:

2424 North Atlantic Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida | In cooperation with listing agents Timothy Elmes and Addison Ruff of Compass Florida and buyer’s agent Wendy Khan of Real Estate Club LLC.

8106 Chalk Knoll Drive in Austin, Texas | In cooperation with Julie Mack of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty and buyer’s agent Young Park of Park Realty Development.

422 West Michigan Street in Indianapolis, Indiana | In cooperation with David Morris of eXp Realty and buyer’s agent Tom Megenhardt of Marblehead Management.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will fund a new home built for a family in need.

For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 31 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.