SpinCar Recognized with AWA Automotive Website Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year
SpinCar's F&I Advantage and Damage Tagging products took top honors in the Digital Marketing and Website Merchandising categories.
We are thrilled to work with dealerships who are using digital merchandising technology to reimagine the road to the sale. We are honored to be recognized once again by the AWA Awards.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising, received two Automotive Website Awards at the 2021 AWA Awards virtual event. This is the fifth consecutive year that SpinCar has been recognized for its leadership in digital merchandising and marketing. SpinCar’s F&I Advantage product was recognized in the Digital Marketing category, while the Company’s Damage Tagging solution took top honors in the Website Merchandising category.
SpinCar’s digital merchandising platform leverages advanced technology and proprietary behavioral data to reinvent the way in which dealers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces engage and educate shoppers. The Company’s suite of products enable vehicle retailers and wholesalers to personalize every touch point based on the specific needs and interests of each individual shopper.
“The COVID pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation in the auto industry, driven by growing consumer demand for more personalized online shopping experiences,” said SpinCar Co-Founder and CEO Devin Daly. “Now, more than ever, dealers are taking advantage of digital merchandising technology to reimagine the road to the sale, and we are thrilled to be supporting them with a growing set of products. We are honored to be recognized once again by the AWA Awards for innovation and product excellence.”
The AWAs were created in 2008 to recognize the top vendors in automotive digital marketing. For more than a decade, AWA award winners have set the benchmark in the auto industry for innovative products in technology, design, marketing, and social media. Through an extensive review process, the automotive digital marketing experts at PCG review, research and rate the best products for car dealers to incorporate into their process or showroom.
About SpinCar
SpinCar offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced platform for digital automotive merchandising. The company’s suite of products build trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar’s proprietary shopper behavioral data and digital technology applications enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyper-personalized interactions across the entire vehicle buying journey. To date, the company has delivered more than one billion shopper interactions across more than 35 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.
