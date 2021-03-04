Napkyn Analytics Announces New Line of Google Analytics 4 (GA4) Services
Napkyn Analytics
Digital analytics consulting and engineering company expands portfolio with a new line of services geared toward helping clients successfully navigate GA4.
We created this set of GA4 services after speaking with our clients, many of who were unsure when or how to start. We are already working with several brands that see value in being an early adopter.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napkyn Analytics, a leading analytics consultancy, today announced it has expanded its portfolio with a range of services designed to help brands understand and implement Google’s newly released analytics property - Google Analytics 4 (GA4).
— Jim Cain, CEO, Napkyn Analytics
Google Analytics 4 is built on the foundation of App+Web, a property Google introduced in Beta in 2019. Unlike previous versions of Google Analytics properties that only supported websites, GA4 can be used on websites, applications (apps) or both. Fundamentally, GA4 is a completely new way to do marketing analytics that, with Google announcing its current property - Universal Analytics, will eventually be sunsetted - will impact the 28 million businesses currently running Google Analytics for website measurement.
Google cites “major shifts in consumer behavior and privacy-driven changes to longtime industry standards” as the impetus for the changes, stating “it has machine learning at its core to automatically surface helpful insights and gives you a complete understanding of your customers across devices and platforms. It’s privacy-centric by design, so you can rely on Analytics even as industry changes like restrictions on cookies and identifiers create gaps in your data.”
In response to Google’s recommendation that companies create a new GA4 property alongside their existing property (often referred to as dual deploying or dual tagging), in order to start gathering data, as well as benefit from the latest innovations, Napkyn Analytics has added a new line of services to assist clients with:
Deciding when the right time is to dual deploy
Determining what changes need to be made to their current measurement setup
Creating a clear set of instructions for translating their current measurement framework
Building the new framework
Deploying the new GA4 property
Furthermore, these services have been designed to be analytics platform agnostic meaning Napkyn can help companies currently using GA, GA60, Adobe Analytics, even those not presently using analytics.
“We’re very excited about the release of GA4, the new capabilities make possible what we and our clients have long wanted to do with data and measurement,” commented Nick Bennett, CTO of Napkyn Analytics. “New features around machine learning and privacy are really going to help our clients navigate the upcoming changes to cookies and privacy legislation and the new customer-centric measurement and enhanced reporting gives marketers not only more information but more efficient ways to act on that information to increase ROI.
CEO, Jim Cain also commented, “We created this new set of services after speaking with our clients, many of whom were unsure when or how to start this process, and we are already working with several brands who not only want to take advantage of the value in being an early adopter but see this as an opportunity to review and realign their analytics measurement with their business strategy.”
About Napkyn Analytics
Napkyn Analytics is a digital analytics consulting and engineering company with more than a decade of experience helping organizations implement and leverage high-quality data to make superior business decisions. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Napkyn delivers world-class data management and enablement solutions to data-driven enterprise marketing and technology leaders. Napkyn is a Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Partner that provides services across Data Enablement, Data Quality, Data Analysis, and Data Activation. You can learn more about Napkyn Analytics at napkyn.com or by following Napkyn on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Tara Landry
Napkyn Analytics
+1 613-366-7881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn