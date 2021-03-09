Soft Robotics Adds Assatec Robotics to its Preferred System Integrator Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft Robotics announced today that Assatec Robotics has joined its Preferred System Integrator program. Assatec has built more robotic systems than any other company in Israel. This partnership will help expand robotic adoption in the food and beverage sector enabled by Soft Robotics’ unique food-grade soft gripping, 3D vision, and AI technologies.
Soft Robotics’ Preferred System Integrator Program is an initiative to help integrators win more business with its industry-leading technologies, including the mGrip™ modular gripping system and SoftAI™. SoftAI combined with 3D vision and mGrip, enables machine builders to deliver reliable, high-performance singulated and bulk picking solutions for applications that couldn’t previously be automated due to challenges with delicate, variable, or easily damaged objects. Through this program, integrators will benefit from personalized application support, product training, and growth opportunities with Soft Robotics’ far-reaching network in the Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods spaces. The program aims to solve difficult end-user automation problems by connecting members with trusted integrators that have proven track records of success.
“Soft Robotics is excited to have Assatec join our Preferred Systems Integrator (PSI) program”, said Mark Chiappetta, COO of Soft Robotics. “Assatec is a leader in food packaging and provides innovative solutions to complex automation challenges in critical industries such as food processing and production. This partnership will allow widespread adoption of robotic automation solutions in the Israeli market as they push to drive automation and increase productivity and product safety in the food industry.”
“We are thrilled to introduce the Israeli market to Soft Robotics' revolutionary gripping technologies,” said Or Levy, CEO of Assatec Robotics. “Soft Robotics gripping systems have enabled us to expand our automation solutions to markets which were considered harder to automate in the past, such as the agriculture and food industry. With one tool, we can configure the mGrip to pick a large variety of food products in just minutes. We are looking forward to continuing our successful and lasting partnership with the Soft Robotics team.”
An example of Soft Robotics’ success is the recently implemented smart robotic cell that uses a 3D vision algorithm to pick and pack sweet potatoes into a variety of boxes. Due to the product’s varying shapes, weights and sizes, traditional robotic technology could not handle this variability. With access to Soft Robotics’ technologies, Assatec was able to automate this sweet potato packaging line for their customer.
Interested in learning more about Soft Robotics and how we can help solve your automation challenges? Visit www.SoftRoboticsInc.com
About Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and SoftAI™ artificial intelligence. The company’s transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest piece picking problems in industries like food processing, consumer goods production, and logistics.
Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
About Assatec Robotics
Assatec Robotics was established in 1997 and since then built and installed hundreds of successful robotic systems in various types of production lines and labs. Our goal is to provide our clients the turnkey solution they need to reduce costs, improve quality, maximize productivity, and improve their competitive position in the local and global market.
Our systems are designed, built, and programmed entirely in-house. Among our expertise: 2D and 3D vision-guided pick and place applications, custom made algorithms for smart packing & palletizing, machine tending, deburring & polishing technologies
