SGS to host complimentary webinar – an ‘Introduction to the SCIP Database’
Discover the purpose and requirements of the SCIP Database at SGS’s complimentary webinar on March 18, 2021.GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, is to host a live webinar on March 18 providing delegates with an ‘Introduction to the SCIP Database.’
Introduced on January 5, 2021, a new mandatory requirement from the Waste Framework Directive and REACH regulation for EU duty holders, demands any article being placed on the EU market which contains a substance of very high concern (SVHC) must be declared to ECHA, the European Chemicals Agency, via the SCIP database.
Aimed at all non-EU article suppliers and EU duty holders, including importers, assemblers, producers and distributors, the webinar will provide greater understanding of the new SCIP Database and offer delegates practical support on submitting data.
The Database provides waste operators with comprehensive information about the hazardous substances in the waste they process, better enabling the material to be ‘cleaned’, then recycled or reused in the production of new articles. In addition, it will allow consumers to make better informed decisions on the products they purchase.
SGS speakers, Tiffany Tsui, Technical Services Executive – Electrical & Electronics, and Richie Chang, Technical Manager of C&P/RSTS, will introduce participants to the basic purpose and requirements of the SCIP Database, define who is a duty holder, advise on what data must be submitted and provide practical tips on how. The webinar will conclude with a Q&A session.
SGS will host two sessions for this SCIP webinar:
Session 1
10am Hong Kong Standard Time (GMT +8)
Session 2
10am Eastern Daylight Time (GMT – 5)
About SGS
SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.
