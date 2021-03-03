eLearning Company Wins Two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for On-Demand IT Training Options

The 6th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards celebrated those meeting the cybersecurity issues and needs of today. ITU Online Training was one of the winners.

With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive,” — Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobs in the cybersecurity sector will continue to see steady growth for the next several years, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. With this in mind, ITU Online Training is humbled to announce their acceptance of two 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

The eLearning IT training company is a Gold Winner in two categories for their Cybersecurity Training Learning Management System and their Professional Services of Individual & Team IT Training. Specifically, their Lifetime Library program is highlighted, which launched in 2020 during the onset of the COVID pandemic.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are held by Cybersecurity Insiders, a superlative cybersecurity news source website, in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which has over 500k members. The awards have been held annually since 2016 and continues to highlight leaders in the information security sphere.

"We congratulate ITU Online Training for the recognition as a Gold award winner for two categories in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community on LinkedIn.

"With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive,” Schulze says. “All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

ITU Online Training offers a Cybersecurity Training Series with over 200 hours of on-demand learning material. Via 12 courses with practice exams, students seeking cybersecurity careers are able to access their training safely at home, any time of day.

“When much of society suddenly had to shift to working and learning remotely last year, ITU Online Training was ready,” says Carrie Cameron, the CEO of the eLearning company. “We have always believed that training remotely is the most flexible and affordable option for IT training students, as well as being a good real-world exercise in working with the resources you have at your disposal.”

After students have gained their fundamental experience/training in IT, the first steps would be taking the Cybersecurity Awareness & Prevention course, as well as Data Security Compliance. Security Plus is the next progression in training, as well as Linux Plus after this. The training company recommends that students finish these courses first before moving on to more advanced lessons within the Cybersecurity Training Series.

About ITU Online Training:

Since 2012, 650K+ students, 200+ companies, and 50+ public entities/schools have used ITU Online Training for crucial IT knowledge. Their on-demand curriculum is built, filmed, and supported in-house via their corporate headquarters outside of Tampa, FL.

ITU Online Training delivers a standard for quality with their award-winning training courses. Some of these accolades include four Best in Biz Awards and two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

ITU Online Training welcomes new students to call (855) 488-5327 or visit them online at https://ituonline.com/ultimate-project-management-training-bundle/?utm_source=EINpresswire

Example of Cybersecurity Training from ITU Online Training