2021 Spring Load Restrictions

For immediate release: Friday, February 26, 2021

Contact: Dan Varilek, 605-773-3571 or daniel.varilek@state.sd.us

PIERRE, S.D. – Effective at 9 a.m. CST, March 1, 2021, Spring Load Limit Restrictions will apply to the road segment(s) and at the indicated weight limits:

https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/of-interest/spring-load-restrictions

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over load restriction signs in place.

For further information or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the DOT at 605-773-3571. Spring Load Limit Information may also be viewed at https://sd511.org/

The effective date of the load restrictions is determined by weather and road conditions.

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive Spring Load Limit Restriction information electronically.

To subscribe go to: https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS

Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email you subscribed with.

