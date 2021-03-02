Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Proposes Legislation to Reduce Regulations

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has presented legislation to reduce the burden of government regulations in Missouri to the Senate General Laws Committee. Senate Bill 180 would require any state agency adopting or amending a rule to first rescind an existing rule deemed to be unnecessary, obsolete or burdensome.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presents Senate Bill 180 to the General Laws Committee.

As laws are passed by the Legislature, state agencies promulgate rules clarifying how the laws should be followed. These rules are compiled in Missouri’s Code of State Regulations. As of November 2020, there were 5,845 administrative rules Missouri agencies and citizens must follow.

“The inevitable result of so many rules on the books is confusion and bureaucratic red tape that stifles innovation and kills jobs,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “Requiring new rules to be offset by the elimination of outdated rules would create a more favorable environment for small businesses and help reopen the economy.”

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation also imposes a five-year expiration on any rule in effect on or after January 2022. Agencies would be required to review all active rules to determine whether they are still needed.

