Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses SB 55

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bill 55, 23 & 25, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to elementary and secondary education.

 

  1. Senator Rehder says there is nothing new about education reform. Rehder-1-022521  (:09)  Q: here as well.
  2. Senator Rehder adds lawmakers need to remember who is supposed to benefit from education reform. Rehder-2-022521  (:29)  Q: needs to be.
  3. Senator Rehder also says the biggest obstacle to completing this has been one group. Rehder-3-022521  (:40)  Q: forward with policy.
  4. Senator Rehder says flawed education policy affects everybody. Rehder-4-022521  (:28)  Q: not for us.

