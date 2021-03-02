Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses SB 55
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bill 55, 23 & 25, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to elementary and secondary education.
- Senator Rehder says there is nothing new about education reform. Rehder-1-022521 (:09) Q: here as well.
- Senator Rehder adds lawmakers need to remember who is supposed to benefit from education reform. Rehder-2-022521 (:29) Q: needs to be.
- Senator Rehder also says the biggest obstacle to completing this has been one group. Rehder-3-022521 (:40) Q: forward with policy.
- Senator Rehder says flawed education policy affects everybody. Rehder-4-022521 (:28) Q: not for us.