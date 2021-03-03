Creata Chain: Highly Scalable, Decentralized and Powerful Innovation Transforming the Blockchain Space
In fact, there are about 4,000 dApps used worldwide, ranging in category from gaming and gambling to health and insurance.
Decentralization. Transparency. Immutability. Security. These are some of the major drivers of the increasing adoption of blockchain by developers and across industries.
However, like every other technology, existing blockchain have their limitations, hence the hesitation of many markets to embrace its use as their primary technique.
It is difficult to grow the capacity of current blockchain networks including Bitcoin, to handle more transactions – thus, scalability is a major challenge.
Few programming languages and the inability to implement the execution of codes are other significant roadblocks to the adoption of blockchain alongside intrinsic complexities.
For instance, since the governance of blockchain has control over applications built on it, the functions and sovereignty of the technology are limited.
Even if an ecosystem that solves the usability, scalability, and sovereignty issues is developed, there will still be the challenge of bridging the gap between independent blockchain.
Thus, the need of the hour is a new system that can address all these challenges and limitations. Creata Chain is that system.
This article takes a detailed look at everything you need to know about this new blockchain system: Its features, functionalities and why it the best solution for blockchain development.
Read on to find out more
What is Creata Chain?
Creata Chain is a decentralized environment that delivers scalability, interoperability with other ecosystems, sovereignty, and diversifies usability. This ecosystem boosts a commendable and unique workflow.
With Creata Chain, developers and blockchain enthusiasts can now become part of a community that connects independent blockchain with each other to communicate, share values and data.
Its consensus engine Creata Consensus and independent Creata SDK allow developers to build high-performance decentralized applications securely.
What are the main features of Creata Chain?
• Decentralization
Create Chain offers a highly decentralized ecosystem. This means that no intermediary or third party can involve themselves in the control of applications built over the network, thus boosting sovereignty.
• Infinite Scalability
According to experts, there are two major scalability problems in the blockchain: the time it takes to add a transaction to a block and the time taken to reach consensus. Creata Chain is set to effectively tackle both issues. This ecosystem continues to run smoothly even as the blockchain network keeps expanding.
• Security
Due to the limitations of existing blockchain, security vulnerabilities that can lead to network disruptions are surging. Fortunately, with Creata Chain, blockchain developers don’t have to worry about security breaches or malicious attacks as the system is built to resist such elements.
• Interoperation
Creata Chain promotes interaction and communication between independent and heterogeneous blockchain to facilitate ease of data transfer.
• Compatible with Ethereum Smart Contracts
Another impressive feature of Creata Chain is that it is compatible with Ethereum – in other words, it integrates Ethereum smart contracts into its ecosystem and offers support for Ethereum tools and dapps. This makes it easier for developers to port their projects over from Ethereum.
