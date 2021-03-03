Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 4, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Bluffton Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ashtabula
Plymouth Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Barnesville Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Brown
Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District
05/26/2020 TO 08/31/2020
Performance Audit
Cuyahoga
Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Menlo Park Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Old Brook High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
SMART Academy
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
Stepstone Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
University of Cleveland Preparatory School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Erie
Monroe Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Columbus Arts and Technology Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Columbus Bilingual Academy-North
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Columbus Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Inspire Charter School - Elementary
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fulton
Swanton Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Winton Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Winton Woods City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hardin
Kenton City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain
Columbia Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
SunBridge Schools
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Jackson-Milton Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Youngstown Academy of Excellence
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Marion
Marion City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Marion Prepratory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
Medina County Joint Vocational School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mercer
Grand Lake St. Marys Restoration Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Brookville Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Dayton Business Technology High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Horizon Science Academy - Dayton
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mad River Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Sinclair Community College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
Foundation Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Louisville City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
Eagle Elementary of Akron
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Van Wert County Family and Children First Council
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Wood
Lake Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Northwood Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.