Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 4, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 3, 2021                                                           

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Bluffton Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Plymouth Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Barnesville Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District

 

05/26/2020 TO 08/31/2020

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Menlo Park Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Old Brook High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

SMART Academy

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Stepstone Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

University of Cleveland Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Monroe Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Columbus Arts and Technology Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbus Bilingual Academy-North

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbus Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Inspire Charter School - Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Swanton Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Winton Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Winton Woods City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Kenton City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Columbia Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

Lucas

Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

SunBridge Schools

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Jackson-Milton Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Youngstown Academy of Excellence

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Marion City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Marion Prepratory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Medina County Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Grand Lake St. Marys Restoration Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Brookville Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Dayton Business Technology High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy - Dayton

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mad River Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Sinclair Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Foundation Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Louisville City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Eagle Elementary of Akron

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Van Wert County Family and Children First Council

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Lake Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Northwood Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
             

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 4, 2021

