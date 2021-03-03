For Immediate Release:

March 3, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 4, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Bluffton Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ashtabula Plymouth Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Barnesville Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Brown Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District 05/26/2020 TO 08/31/2020 Performance Audit Cuyahoga Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Menlo Park Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Old Brook High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 SMART Academy 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 Stepstone Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 University of Cleveland Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Erie Monroe Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Columbus Arts and Technology Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbus Bilingual Academy-North IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbus Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Inspire Charter School - Elementary IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fulton Swanton Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Winton Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Winton Woods City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hardin Kenton City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Columbia Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 SunBridge Schools IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Jackson-Milton Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Youngstown Academy of Excellence IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Marion Marion City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Marion Prepratory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Medina Medina County Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mercer Grand Lake St. Marys Restoration Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Brookville Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Dayton Business Technology High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Horizon Science Academy - Dayton 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mad River Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Sinclair Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Foundation Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Louisville City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Eagle Elementary of Akron IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Van Wert County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Wood Lake Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Northwood Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

