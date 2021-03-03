ANIL UZUN Will Perform “Emancipation” Live
ANIL UZUN (guitarist-producer) will perform his latest single live on Youtube. The song will be released on March 21, at 70.00pm.ŠIAULIAI, LITHUANIA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkey-based musician ANIL UZUN has returned to announce his upcoming single, “Emancipation”. For over two decades ANIL UZUN has been in the music industry producing and cherishing.
“Emancipation” will make its Youtube debut, ANIL UZUN will also give an interview and performance of his songs.
“It has been quite a year for the world and me.” says ANIL UZUN. “As a musician, I have been very productive and self-released a couple of singles so far. Every aspect of the new son was made completely on my own terms. I could really do what I wanted with the new song. The pandemic has taught me to self promote so I deliver a lot of live performances on the internet. I want everyone to watch the live performance of “Emancipation” on Youtube.” he continues.
The latest single by ANIL UZUN emancipation will be released on March 21, at 70.00pm and ANIL UZUN will perform the song live on Youtube following an interview.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer and a teacher from Turkey. He was born in 1982 and he started playing music in his grandfather’s home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and a producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
