Ohio's Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils Announced

Release date: 3/2/2021

COLUMBUS, OHIO – March 2, 2021 - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria together with Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced Columbiana County Schools Business Advisory Council and Cincinnati Public Schools Business Advisory Council have been awarded Ohio's 2021 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. Specifically, the Columbiana County Schools Business Advisory Council was recognized for “Excellence in Developing Professional Skills for the Future,” and “Excellence in Building Partnerships.” The Cincinnati Public Schools Business Advisory Council was recognized for “Excellence in Coordinating Career Development Experiences.” In addition, two councils were honored as four-star advisory councils and 10 were recognized as three-star councils.

Ohio is proud to be home to more than 120 Business Advisory Councils that engage with schools and collaborate about business and workforce needs, as well as educational programming that responds to those needs. To highlight the work of these councils, the Ohio Department of Education, in partnership with the Ohio Business Roundtable, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, Ohio Excels, Ohio Restaurant Association and Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, developed Ohio's Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. This application-based set of awards recognizes applicants that demonstrate excellence in the three Quality Practices:

Excellence in developing professional skills for future careers;

Excellence in building partnerships; and

Excellence in coordinating career development experiences.

“Ohio’s Business Advisory Councils work with students, educators and business leaders to set students up for success,” Lt. Governor Husted said. “This collaborative effort ensures that students have the tools they need to prepare for a future in-demand career through initiatives that promote career exploration, workforce development and work-based learning.” “We’re so proud of the work these Business Advisory Councils are doing, together with their partner schools, to nurture leadership qualities and important workplace readiness skills in students and contribute to the talent pipeline for businesses. It’s a real win-win proposition.” said DeMaria. To learn more about the work of Business Advisory Councils, to watch a video of today’s event and view the criteria for these awards, visit the Business Advisory Councils webpage.

Ohio’s 2021 Four-Star Business Advisory Councils: Cincinnati Public Schools Columbiana County Business Advisory Council