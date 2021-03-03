ALLISON FILES WEATHERIZATION BILL

by: Rep. Allison, Steve

03/01/2021

(SAN ANTONIO) — State Rep. Steve Allison of San Antonio filed legislation Monday to ensure energy sources continue to work when severe weather strikes Texas.

House Bill 2476 would require the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to enact comprehensive rules requiring each energy operator to fully weatherize and maintain each coal, gas, nuclear, and wind plant to protect from severe weather conditions.

“One of the clear lessons from the recent winter weather crisis was that we need infrastructure that is better prepared for extreme weather conditions,” Rep. Allison said. “This is a step we can take relatively quickly to ensure Texans are not again left vulnerable to dangerous, prolonged losses of power.”

Demand for electricity shot up when severely cold weather hit Texas in mid-February. But the supply of power was limited by the fact that key infrastructure assets were frozen.

The Texas House held its first hearings last week to investigate the recent power outages and begin the process of improving preparations for similar weather events in the future. Governor Greg Abbott has declared reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to be a legislative emergency, which allows the House and Senate to take fast action on the issue.

“Republicans and Democrats in the Texas House are committed to making sure that what happened to Texans in February never happens again,” Rep. Allison said. “Making sure that our sources of energy can handle all types of weather conditions is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure Texans have heat and electricity when we need it the most. We must be much better prepared when winter comes again.”

Rep. Allison is serving in his second term representing House District 121, which includes parts of north central and northeast San Antonio, as well as the cities of Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, and Olmos Park.

