Everything Home Announces 11 New Featured Partners of its Talk Radio Show and Socially Conscious Referral Network

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everything Home , the Talk Radio Show, Podcast and Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform about "Life, Laughter and the Pursuit of Happiness," is proud to announce 11 new featured Partners of its Socially Conscious Referral Network. These purpose-driven businesses, nonprofits and people are passionate leaders in their niches, who strive to serve the community by making a difference in the lives of others.Bill Ranshaw, Billwilderment - "The Connected Being" personal development & accountability coach; Dan Schultz, The Precinct Project's Blog - a mission to recruit Precinct Committeemen nationwide; Domenic Rinaldi, Sun Acquisitions - Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory Firm; Fitz Koehler, Fitzness.com - passionate and fun fitness education; Michelle Winder, LIVE @ FIVE Unredacted Truth - the inside scoop on current events livestream; Marc Zimmermann, Ripped30 - fitness challenge and program; Mary Ann Mendoza, Angel Families & Angel Moms - a nonprofit support group of victims and families of victims of illegal alien crime; Pastor Greg Young, Host of Chosen Generation Radio - no topic is off limits and everything is filtered through biblical glasses; Steve Sipress, The WOW! Strategy - profit maximizer for small business owners and entrepreneurs; Virginia Prodan, Virginia Prodan Victory Coach - how to live a life of significance; Wendi Michelle, WendiMichelle.com - precision wellness specialist, holistic nutritionist & health advocate.All of their segments and websites are located here: https://everythinghometalkshow.com/purpose-driven-partners/ "These amazing Partners are an incredible addition to our Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform," said Michele Swinick - The Queen of Quality Content - Host and Founder of Everything Home. "Their diverse range of expertise ensures our audience has access to even more critical and trustworthy information. The value and support they provide is priceless."The Everything Home Socially Conscious Referral Network has grown to 106 Partners who can be heard three times a week on the Everything Home talk radio show and podcast. It's a featured show on BlogTalkRadio, Global Enlightenment Radio Network, NYC podcast network and several others networks.Their "Purpose-Driven Partners" segment is LIVE every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12pm to 1pm (Arizona time) with experts, entrepreneurs, professionals and purpose-driven people who share their stories, passions and provide real-life, tangible takeaways to grow your business, enhance the quality of your life and make a difference. Everything Home is a fast-moving, motivational and inspirational show filled with valuable information and mixed with a little entertainment. 5 guests with 7 minute segments in each episode.LISTEN LIVE HERE: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/everythinghome or catch the past podcast episodes on any of the major listening platforms.ABOUT EVERYTHING HOME:Everything Home is the transformational show and platform about "Life, Laughter and the Pursuit of Happiness" delivered by Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things! It's your trustworthy resource for sharing personal stories and quality content, conveyed with a hint of humor and a supersized side of sincerity. Why? To enhance the quality of your life, give you more professional, personal and financial freedom, and promote patriotism.One Location, With 5 Programs, For All The Information | The Ultimate Resource PlatformWEBSITE: http://EverythingHomeResourcePlatform.com ALL OF OUR LINKS, EPISODES & PROGRAMS: http://EverythingHomeAboutUs.com Do you know an individual who might be an interesting guest? We're always looking to expand our Partnership network to deliver more topics, tips, real-life tangible takeaways and messages that matter for our listeners. Please email Michele for more information.

