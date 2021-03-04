Acclaimed Actress/Writer, Wendy Wilkins, is the Breakout Star of Her New Film Now Available on Major Streaming Platforms

Wendy Wilkins

"We loved Wendy Wilkins. She reminded us of Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wore Prada'.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Wilkins' new film, "Deany Bean is Dead" is now available and she is the breakout star in it . The film can be watched on all major platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Tubi TV. On Amazon Prime, Wendy Wilkins' performance and her film have been getting rave reviews. "5.0 out of 5 stars, 'Deany Bean Is Dead' is brilliant," states a reviewer. "We loved Wendy Wilkins. She reminded us of Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wore Prada'. She was just brilliant. Brilliant casting for ALL characters and a great ride."

"Deany Bean is Dead" is an indie film written by a female writer who also plays the lead. There’s a really great ensemble cast as well and the film was directed by Michael Kreuzriegler, the Chair at LMU university of film. The film was primarily shot in Los Angeles near the airport a couple of years ago with only a handful of scenes filmed at LMU university. In addition, it had a really good run at numerous film festivals, including premiering at Dances With Films on Hollywood Boulevard, which is right where The Oscars are screened.

"Having started acting later in life, it’s competitive and challenging at all times," concludes Wendy Wilkins. "But starting later and up against actors who have been doing this with credits they have had for 20 plus years makes it a challenging task, so I practice enjoying the journey. Now to have a film on all major platforms that is getting great reviews is a testament to keep going. I hope that the general public supports indie films, some which can be better than a major studio movie."

"Deany Bean is Dead" is about a woman, Deany, on the brink of an emotional meltdown after being dumped by Tom. When her abusive boss, Maxine (Wendy Wilkins), fires her for a minor infraction, Deany snaps and strangles Maxine (Wendy Wilkins) – arguably in self-defense. Panicked, Deany decides to bury the body in Tom’s backyard, thinking he’s on vacation with his new girlfriend, Angela. As Deany digs, the lights flip on - the couple has returned and is hosting a dinner party that night to announce their recent engagement. Angela mistakes Deany’s presence and Deany finds herself a guest at the party, with dead Maxine (Wendy Wilkins) in the trunk. To Deany, this is the perfect opportunity to win Tom back. With the unwitting help of his estranged brother, Myron, Deany gets to work.

"I auditioned for this role even though they were looking for a Star name," continues Wendy Wilkins. "Katt Shea, writer & Director of 'Poison Ivy' with Drew Barrymore and the latest Warner Bros Nancy Drew movie, helped me to put it on a self tape. At the time, I didn’t realize Katt had also recommended me for the role. I also met the writer, Allison Volk, at a Women in Film event where we are both members. She recognized me when the tape came in. I think all of this helped in me booking the role. They were also looking for an older actress but really wanted someone with gravitas, not so much about the age."

Wendy Wilkins concludes, "You should watch it. Not just because I’m in it, but because it’s a really great story and well executed. I have read hundreds of scripts and this one really got me excited to delve into. It takes you on a 'roller coaster ride'. It’s also great for filmmakers to watch and see how much can be done on a micro budget."